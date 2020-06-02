Socialite Diana Jenkins Asks $125 Million for Epic Malibu Compound

After 15 years of ownership, vivacious energy drink entrepreneur and longtime Malibu high-society member Diana Jenkins has decided to capitalize on her lucrative residential real estate investment, saddling her lust-inducing Paradise Cove compound with a massive, but perhaps not entirely surprising, $125 million pricetag.

Jenkins, who’s previously been quoted as saying “Money is a wonderful thing. I love to earn it, and I love to spend it,” bought the blufftop property in 2005 for $21 million, records reveal. That was a very great deal of money back then — and it still is — but since that time, Malibu prices at the highest end have skyrocketed. Jenkins’ home sits atop achingly scenic Paradise Cove, arguably the most expensive and desirable beach in the entire city, and it’s also right next door to a large compound that Ron Meyer sold to WhatsApp tycoon Jan Koum last year for a whopping $100 million in cash.

Don’t tell Koum, but the Jenkins property is actually a bit larger than his, at least in terms of acreage. While Jenkins can’t compete with the Koum mansion’s sheer size or its architectural pedigree, her nearly three-acre estate is fully landscaped and has all the ingredients for an iconic compound. There’s a main house, a multi-story guesthouse, a guardhouse, and even a working funicular that ferries occupants down the bluff’s steep face, to an oversized cabana lying just above the sand.

Related Stories

The red tile-roofed main house, a vaguely Southwestern-style affair, is single-story and sprawls over about 3,800 square feet of living space. There are four bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and herringbone hardwood floors throughout, plus vast banks of glass sliders that open to patios and various parts of the gardens, all with mesmerizing views of the aquamarine sea.

Other luxe amenities include an in-house recording studio, presumably for the use of Jenkins’ much younger boyfriend, aspiring singer-songwriter Asher Monroe, along with a media room, an all-white kitchen containing every designer appliance known to mankind, and a master suite with dual baths and dressing rooms.

Outside, vast rolling lawns and stone patios surround the house, providing ample space for grand-scale entertaining. Towards the front of the property is the spacious guesthouse, which includes another kitchen and three more bedrooms, all of them with polished hardwood floors. There’s also a separate guard shack for a full-time security detail, plus an epic long driveway that’s gated and spills out onto bustling Pacific Coast Highway.

Back in the 1980s, the Jenkins estate was owned by Kenny Rogers, who ran afoul of the California Coastal Commission after he installed a private funicular on the property that ferries its occupants down from the blufftop to the cabana far below. (But for those looking for a spot of exercise, there’s also a fearsomely long and steep staircase that also leads to the cabana, where there’s a firepit and bar area.)

Bosnia-born Jenkins, now 47, was formerly married to famed British financier Roger “Big Dog” Jenkins, who was at one time ranked among the world’s highest-paid bankers. Reports say that during 2005 alone, Jenkins may have raked in more than $100 million USD in earnings, making him the best-paid man at Barclay’s.

During their marriage, the couple were primarily based in London but spent a significant amount of time in the Middle East, where Diana Jenkins reportedly introduced her husband to multibillionaire Sheikh Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, who would later provide him with the financing that saved Barclay’s from resorting to a government bailout during the 2008 recession. (That financing, however, later ensnared Jenkins in a high-profile federal probe.)

Since her 2011 divorce, Jenkins has started an energy drink business called Neuro, which sells flavored beverages that have attracted endorsements from Kim Kardashian West and have become staple in Targets, Walmarts and gas stations around the country. In 2009, Jenkins released a coffee table book called Room 23, featuring never-before-seen photographs of 100 celebrities, including her close friends Cindy Crawford, Elton John, George Clooney and Donald Sutherland.

Jenkins told the Wall Street Journal that she’s selling her Malibu spread because her two children recently graduated from high school, and the empty-nester would like to leave the California glitz behind in favor of her native Sarajevo, Bosnia, where her parents still reside.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing.