Simon Cowell Sells Longtime Beverly Hills Home for $25 Million

In a deal that closed last week, English music producer/TV talent show creator (“The X Factor,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and its various iterations) and all-around media mogul Simon Cowell has sold his main residence in Beverly Hills for exactly $25 million, as was first reported by The Real Deal.

The unapologetically lavish property, which boasts a sublime location on the best block of a prestigious street in the so-called Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood, last sold way back in 2004 for just $8 million. Cowell subsequently spent five years — and undoubtedly many millions of dollars — transforming the place into a high-tech fortress packed with custom amenities, including a wellness center and a million-dollar security system.

Because the estate was never publicly offered on the market, some of its various interior accouterments remain a mystery. But Cowell had the property photographed and published many times over the years, and the traditional-meets-contemporary residential fusion boasts a black-and-white interior motif enhanced by copious amounts of marble and glass. There are at least five bedrooms and eight baths in nearly 10,000 square feet of living space.

Some of the .82-acre property’s numerous amenities include a solarium, movie theater, lap-lane swimming pool, pool cabana with a retractable roof, an at-home tanning salon, a state-of-the-art gym, two kitchens, and that wellness suite with spa and massage facilities, plus a steam room. For the hired help, there are maid’s and butler’s quarters, and the a security detail can monitor the premises through the world-class security system, which includes retina scan authorization.

The new owner of the ex-Cowell estate is Alon Abady, a Beverly Hills local who is managing partner at Waterfall Bridge Capital, a commercial and residential real estate investment firm. Abady, 50, owns another large L.A. estate just a short drive away from his new 90210 digs, as well as a home in Laguna Beach. Two years ago, he purchased a hulking L.A. office building for $15.3 million.

Cowell, 60, who took full control of “Got Talent” producer Syco Holdings last month, continues to own a $15.5 million home in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates neighborhood, in addition to luxe properties in New York City and London. But his main residence appears to be the $24 million Malibu estate he acquired back in 2017, which he shares with partner Lauren Silverman. The Malibu property was also the location of Cowell’s bike accident last week, which resulted in his hospitalization for a broken back.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, prime Beverly Hills real estate remains desirable to moneyed investors. In June, David Geffen paid $65 million for Casey Wasserman’s hilltop estate; the following month, a billionaire real estate investor paid $25 million for a 2.4-acre compound fronting Sunset Boulevard. In May, the CEO of a Vernon, Calif.-based food company paid $23.5 million for a newly-built house in Beverly Hills, while the president of the same food company paid $24 million for another home just a few blocks away.