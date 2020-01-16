Russian Oligarch Asks $36.5 Million for Opulent Beverly Hills Estate

An imposing mansion set atop a prime Beverly Hills hilltop has popped up for sale with a heavyweight $36.5 million pricetag. Owned by powerful Russian telecommunications mogul Albert Avdolyan and his wife Elena, the nearly all-white house is commendably private, secreted behind gates, hedges, and an impressive driveway that’s nearly a quarter-mile long and lined by mature date palms.

The house also sports a “starchitect” pedigree. Originally built in 2008 as a Mediterranean-style villa, it was acquired by the Avdolyans for $13 million the following year. The couple subsequently hired high-profile megamansion architect Richard Landry, who oversaw a down-to-the-studs rebuild and remodel of the premises. The home is now essentially all-new and fully contemporary in style, with bespoke finishes and materials in every cranny of its 12,434 square feet of living space.

Inside, the clearly no-budget residential project includes walls and floors painted differing shades of porcelain, soaring walls of glass, and an eye-popping custom kitchen that strives for austere minimalism but likely cost more to design and install than most people’s entire homes.

A shockingly hedonistic master suite takes up the home’s entire upper floor, per the listing, and offers a balcony that spans the home’s full width and faces west for optimal sunset views. There are also his/hers bathrooms and closets — hers done up in white and gold, his much more moody and sheathed in dark exotic woods with vibrant purple backlighting.

And the three-level home’s subterranean floor rivals the world’s premier five-star nightclubs in style and amenities. There’s a cavernous home theater, a lounge and glass-enclosed wine closet, a wet bar, massage room, and an indoor spa plus separate sauna. Scattered around the abode are Zaha Hadid art pieces and five guest bedrooms, most (or all) of them accessorized with custom ceiling treatments.

Outside, the nearly one-acre property features a terraced landscaping design and low-maintenance succulent plantings. There’s also a grassy backyard lawn and a glass-edged infinity pool seemingly cantilevered high over Benedict Canyon below. On the other side of the home lies a four-car garage and a commodious motorcourt clad in black lava stone.

While the $36.5 million ask may seem aggressive, it’s certainly not far out of range for this neighborhood. Directly above this property lies a Tuscan-style villa that was sold in 2018 by David and Victoria Beckham to L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his Walmart heiress wife Ann Walton Kroenke for $33 million in cash. And just above that place is another similarly-sized estate that sold in 2014 for $27.5 million cash, reportedly to Saudi billionaire Abdullah Al Rushaid.

Astute real estate watchers may recall that this is not Avdolyan’s only 90210 property. Way back in 2011, according to previous reports, he paid reality TV superstar Lisa Vanderpump and hubby Ken Todd $18.8 million in cash for their hulking mansion up the hill in guard-gated Beverly Park.

The Avdolyans were remodeling the residence when, in 2012, it spectacularly burst into flames — as seen on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Although the bulk of the home was saved, the Avdolyans soon opted to demolish the entire structure, and the property has remained vacant since then. That bare lot, incidentally, is currently up for grabs with a $24.9 million ask and architectural plans designed by — who else? — Richard Landry, of course.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass and Philip Boroda of Coldwell Banker jointly hold the listing.