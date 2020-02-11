Quest Nutrition Co-Founders Buy $10 Million Hidden Valley Ranch

Last August, Quest Nutrition — the City of Industry, Calif.-based food group best-known for its trademark protein bars, which are staples of gas stations and convenience stores — was sold for $1 billion to the maker of Atkins bars, and the company’s wildly wealthy founders have been busy parking their newfound riches into high-end real estate. In December, co-founders Tom and Lisa Bilyeu dropped $35.5 million — in cash — on a mammoth Hollywood Hills mansion that hovers directly over the L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip. Shortly thereafter, fellow founders Ron and Shannan Penna picked up a $4 million home in the Westside’s posh Brentwood neighborhood. (They also continue to maintain a second Brentwood home, purchased back in 2015 for $10.4 million from Tobey Maguire.)

But those two relatively modest Brentwood properties were just a starting point for the Pennas, who’ve now branched out to California’s Ventura County, where they recently paid another $10 million for a rather epic ranch in the celebrified enclave of Hidden Valley, about an hour northwest of mid-city L.A. by automobile.

The couple’s enormous new compound was sold to them by Kevin and Peggy Hart, he a retired financial services executive, and the gated spread encompasses 60 contiguous acres with a main mansion, guesthouse, horse stables and a wow-inducing paved driveway that’s quite likely almost a mile long.

Built in 2009, the sprawling Tuscan-style main house includes more than 10,000 square feet of living space with all the requisite luxury amenities — travertine and walnut flooring, soaring ceilings with exposed (faux) wood beams, a temperature-controlled wine room and garage facilities for five luxury automobiles.

The yard immediately surrounding the mansion also offers grassy lawns, stone fountains and a freeform swimming pool with a Baja shelf and spa. There’s even a bocce ball court and a 9-hole golf course, all with views over the surrounding farms and hills.

But the property’s most valuable, of course, is that whopping 60 acres of privately gated land. The mostly unspoiled grounds include rolling hills, equestrian facilities, meandering hiking trails, more than 1,000 avocado trees and two water wells that support what is, essentially, a fully sustainable estate.

As an unincorporated, equestrian-themed community near Thousand Oaks, Hidden Valley continues to be home to scores of famous faces — Jamie Foxx, Kaley Cuoco, Tom Selleck and James Perse, just to name a few — all of whom value the area’s natural beauty and the elbow room its large lots affords them. And, of course, the community’s legendarily “hidden” nature.

Jordan Cohen of Re/Max Estate Properties held the listing; Laurie Woolner and Jesse Weinberg of Keller Williams repped the Pennas.