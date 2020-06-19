Parcast Founder Max Cutler Scores $8.4 Million Brentwood Estate

A newly constructed estate on the desirable Westside of Los Angeles has sold for $8.4 million, notably under the $10 million asking price. Located in a bucolic and famously celebrified region of the Brentwood neighborhood, the triple-story house includes 10,300 square feet of mansion-sized living space, with six bedrooms and a total of eight bedrooms.

The new owner is 29-year-old entrepreneur Max Cutler, the Spotify executive and L.A. native who co-founded the Parcast podcast network with his father, veteran radio broadcaster and former disc jockey Ron Cutler. Within a couple years of its 2016 birth, the bootstrapped company had grown from a fledgling studio into a juggernaut that currently produces dozens of weekly and daily shows, many of them in the true crime, mystery, science fiction and history genres.

One of the newest shows under the Parcast banner is an exclusive podcast hosted by Kim Kardashian West showcasing her work on criminal justice reform, produced in conjunction with Spotify. In 2019, Parcast was acquired by Spotify for an amount rumored to be in excess of $100 million.

Tucked behind walls and gates, the elegant East Coast-style house offers soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. There are formal living and dining rooms, both with fireplaces and coffered ceilings, and a large den with another fireplace and pocket doors that slide open to the backyard for a quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

An all-white kitchen boasts all the latest stainless appliances and spills out to a casual dining area and the family room beyond. Out back, there’s a covered loggia with an outdoor fireplace, plus a full outdoor kitchen with bar and BBQ. A sizable swathe of grassy lawn divides the alfresco dining area from the backyard plunge pool, which is tucked up under a retaining wall and includes an inset spa and nifty waterfall feature.

The upstairs master suite has its own fireplace and private balcony overlooking the yard, while the home’s recreation-themed basement level is kitted out with a gym, wine cellar, lounge/games area, movie theater and secondary family room.

Santiago Arana and Griffin Riddle of The Agency held the listing; Sarah Knauer of Amalfi Estates repped Cutler.