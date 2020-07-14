Noted Philanthropists List Mansion-Sized Miami Penthouse

A full-floor penthouse atop the 24-story Capobella tower in the heart of Miami Beach — nicknamed Copabella Sky Villa — is being sold by owners purported to be Miami’s most generous philanthropic couple. They are not, however, just giving the place away; their asking price is a cool $17 million. The couple in question are David and Leila Centner, who made their fortune when they sold their Highway Toll Administration company (someone had to administer all that cash) for an undisclosed but clearly substantial amount.

Following that acquisition, the deep-pocketed former New Yorkers invested their windfall and told Modern Luxury Miami they plan to donate 75% of their annual earnings. Among many other contributions, they contributed $40 million in seed capital toward a real estate development in local Edgewater to create affordable housing opportunities for teachers. “We’re drawn to causes that break the cycle of poverty,” Leila told the publication.

At nearly 9,200 square feet, the Centners’ palatial penthouse is as big as a Beverly Hills mansion and has all the requisite residential amenities to match. There are 11 bedrooms, 10 baths, and two kitchens. The sprawling aerie has been extensively renovated and custom decorated to suit the Centner’s unique style. And eye-catching colors — think blazing reds, brilliant blues and tangy tangerines — shag rugs and tufted velvet sofas large enough to seat an entire kindergarten class set your pulse throbbing, the penthouse’s bold and highly stylized furnishings area also available to purchase separately. Some of the property’s more deluxe and desirable features include 10 deeded parking spaces and two private poolside cabanas, each with a kitchen and bathroom.

Built in the late 1990s along a section of sugary sand known as Millionaire’s Row, the beachfront Capobella complex provides residents with a secured entrance, 24-hour security, a fitness room and an ocean-side swimming pool.

Rena Kilot of Pulse International Realty and Daniel Tzinker of Tzinker International Realty hold the listing.