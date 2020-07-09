MedMen’s Andrew Modlin Flies from Bird Streets Nest

After barely a year of ownership, marijuana magnate Andrew Modlin has seemingly already tired of his high perch in L.A.’s coveted Bird Streets neighborhood pocket. Way up in the hills directly above West Hollywood and the famed Sunset Strip, the nearly 6,400 sq. ft. contemporary mansion has hit the market with an $11.95 million asking price, notes the LA Times. That’s up a bit from the $11 million the former weed president spent on the house last summer.

The listing closely follows Modlin’s departure from MedMen, the troubled marijuana company he co-founded with Adam Bierman. Back in April, a MedMen creditor sued Modlin — and Bierman and MedMen’s chief strategy officer Chris Ganan — in an attempt to seize their personal homes as part of an investment guaranty. And the once high-flying startup itself has been battered by a series of lawsuits that have followed its spectacular flameout over the past year.

Sporting a prime corner lot address on Blue Jay Way — forever made iconic by the Beatles’ George Harrison — Modlin’s home was imagined by architect Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design Group and features many hallmarks of contemporary design, with clean lines, rigid angles and walls of glass.

Guests arriving at the two-level home are visually arrested by the entryway, which includes a courtyard with cactus garden, a mature olive tree, and a snazzy fire feature. Inside, a great room offers a dining area and separate living area arranged around a fireplace inset into a ceiling-high block wall. The adjacent kitchen has slick Italian cabinetry, an eat-in island, and designer stainless appliances.

The upper level contains three of the home’s five bedrooms, including the master retreat, which includes a fireplace, dual closets and a spa-style bathroom overlooking a walled, totally private garden. The master bedroom also opens directly to the plunge pool and poolside patio, where there are spectacular views spanning a wide swath of the L.A. basin.

Around the side of the property lies a partially hidden two-car garage, which is connected to the home’s recreation-themed lower level. Down there are a gym and sauna, a glass-enclosed wine display, lounge and library. Naturally, the entire estate is monitored by security cameras, and a sophisticated Savant Pro system controls the residence’s automation from afar, perfect for a jetsetting homeowner.

Besides the for-sale Bird Streets mansion, Modlin also once owned an equally contemporary house in nearby West Hollywood that was famously sold to Youtube sensation Emma Chamberlain last year for $3.9 million.

Lindsey Guttman of The Agency holds the listing.