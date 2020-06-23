Kylie Jenner’s Former Rental Mansion Sells to Arab Sheikh

In the mountains high above Beverly Hills, a large Mediterranean-style home famously leased by Kylie Jenner when she was just 19 years old has sold for $17 million in a cash deal. Property records reveal the buyer is an offshore entity easily linked to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, sovereign ruler of the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Built in 1991 by former Hollywood actor-singer Betty Jane Rhodes and her television tycoon husband Willet Brown, the curvaceous mansion was sold for $9.5 million in 2015 by Rhodes’ estate to designer Marc Canadell, who subsequently gave the dated home a contemporary remodel and first attempted to sell it at a wildly unrealistic $35 million before settling on Sheikh Hamad’s offer.

Over the summer of 2017, Canadell leased the house to Kylie Jenner, whose new Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion was undergoing extensive renovations at that time. While bunking up in the large home with her ex-bestie Jordyn Woods and crew of assistants, Jenner threw an extravagant gender reveal party for Heather Sanders, another one of her close friends.

Set at the very end of a narrow, windy road directly between L.A.’s Franklin and Coldwater Canyons, the palatial 90210 digs are ideal for both celebs and royalty alike, hidden behind two sets of large gates and additionally fortified by high walls and security cameras galore.

Sheikh Hamad and his entourage will enjoy the nearly 4 acres of hillside grounds, which include a supersized backyard entertainment area with a 10-person dining table, grassy lawn and two side-by-side firepits that service a built-in banquette with room for two dozen of the homeowner’s closest friends. Westward views sweep over the city and drink in L.A.’s famously spectacular sunsets.

The listing notes the home’s interior amenities include hardwood floors, multiple sets of French doors and wainscot-paneled walls. In the foyer, a soaring skylit dome overlooks the checkerboard grey-and-white stone floors and is flanked by step-down formal dining and living rooms, the latter with a double-height ceiling and fireplace. The austerely chic kitchen is done up in a monochromatic all-white motif and includes every high-end appliance known to mankind.

A spiral staircase leads upstairs, where the titanic master suite offers a sitting area, marble fireplace and dual spa-style baths. Other lavish property amenities include a full-size tennis court, mature palm trees, a wine cellar and soundproof screening room.

Records indicate this is not Sheikh Hamad’s only Los Angeles-area mansion. Back in late 2017, he paid $9.3 million for a sexed-up contemporary estate near Beverly Hills’ exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood, though he’s chosen to leave that high-maintenance property vacant for most of the last 2.5 years.

Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland and Rory Barish of Keller Williams jointly held the listing; Connie Blankenship of Douglas Elliman repped His Highness.