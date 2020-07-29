Jeff Bezos Drops $10 Million on the House Next Door

Back in April, Jeff Bezos paid a record $165 million for David Geffen’s famed Jack Warner estate, the 10-acre compound that lies in Beverly Hills’ lower Benedict Canyon neighborhood. But it seems that isn’t quite enough space for the Amazon chieftain — property records show he’s shelled out another $10 million, through a trust, for an adjacent property on a little-known side street.

Originally built in 1930, the two-story traditional home was designed by noted architect Sumner Spaulding and last sold in 2018 for $5.45 million, records reveal. The local developer buyer gave the place a major cosmetic refresh overseen by the same design team who also renovated a neighboring home eventually acquired by Justin Bieber.

Because the property was never on the market, pictures and current details of the house are virtually nonexistent. But dated listings from 2018 describe the mini-estate as a “romantic pied-a-terre” with six fireplaces, a den, media room, library, and central courtyard. There were also backyard vegetable and rose gardens, plus a hedged front yard and two-car garage.

It’s unclear what Bezos wants with the property, which only shares a brief hedge line with his main estate. But it’s worth noting that Black Ops Aviation — the film company owned by Bezos’ partner Lauren Sanchez — has a publicly accessible link to the Beverly Hills property in question, suggesting it might eventually be used as a lavish detached home office of some sort, or perhaps offsite digs for select employees of the multi-tiered Sanchez-Bezos family operation.

As one might expect from the planet’s richest human, Bezos has a well-documented affinity for buying his neighbors’ homes. Back in the late ’90s, he acquired several properties around his Seattle estate, and he also owns four apartments in the same Art Deco-style Manhattan building, three of them acquired from music executive Tommy Mottola.

In 2014, Bezos paid $13 million for a rundown home next door to his former Beverly Hills compound, which were both reportedly obtained by ex-wife Mackenzie Scott in their divorce. And last year, he paid $5 million for the home directly across from his historic Washington D.C. mansion.