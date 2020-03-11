×

Honey’s Billionaire Founder Buys $60 Million Bel Air Mega-Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
GeorgeRuan_BA_FI
6 View Gallery
Seller:
Woodbridge Liquidation Trust
Location:
Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$60 million
Size:
21,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Low-profile tech entrepreneur George Ruan became an overnight billionaire earlier this year when Honey, the electronic coupon-clipping browser extension he co-founded with Ryan Hudson in 2012, was sold to PayPal for $4 billion in cash. That unprecedented mega-deal ranks as the biggest tech acquisition in Los Angeles history, easily eclipsing the $2 billion that Facebook paid for Oculus VR back in 2014. (Despite the sale, Ruan continues to officially lead the Honey team.)

Honey provides its clients with sweet deals on a wide variety of eCommerce websites, and the company sports approximately 17 million monthly users. To most millennials and Gen Z-ers, however, Honey remains likely best-known for its prominent YouTube presence — the firm frequently sponsors the videos of mega-successful YouTubers, most notably Shane Dawson, David Dobrik and various members of Dobrik’s so-called Vlog Squad.

As his proverbial cup runneth over with cash, Honey’s newly-minted tech tycoon has sought investment shelter in L.A.’s trusty luxury real estate market. As was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Ruan and his longtime wife Grace have paid exactly $60 million — in cash — for a brand-new Bel Air estate that’s still unfinished and under construction.

Since the deal was consummated off-market and the property was never publicly available for sale, exact specifications and photos of the new structure are few and far between. But the 21,000 sq. ft., megamansion-sized structure was designed by the highly in-demand, South Africa-based architecture firm SAOTA and features a contemporary motif with blocky angles, lots of glass and an open-concept floorplan.

Renderings of the titanic compound reveal the house has three full floors — including a partially subterranean level that runs underneath the outdoor infinity pool — and additionally offers formal gardens, a sunken outdoor lounge centered around a firepit, and an extraordinarily grand approach with a long gated driveway, towering palm trees and a formal koi pond/fountain combo. Naturally, the house also offers unobstructed jetliner views of the entire L.A. basin, from the Downtown L.A. skyline to the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island.

The property is located in upper Bel Air, just a bit up the road from Nile Niami’s still-unfinished $500 million The One compound, and was developed as part of the Viewpoint Collection, an impressive portfolio of new luxury residences built and sold as part of the ongoing Woodbridge settlement proceedings.

The Ruans are upgrading to Bel Air from their current main residence, a “starter” home out in L.A.’s Playa Vista neighborhood, within the coveted greater Silicon Beach area. Records show they paid $3 million for that far more modest — if still pricey — house about three years ago.

Tomer Fridman and Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the off-market listing; Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland repped the buyers.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • George Ruan House Los Angeles

    Honey's Billionaire Founder Buys $60 Million Bel Air Mega-Mansion

    Low-profile tech entrepreneur George Ruan became an overnight billionaire earlier this year when Honey, the electronic coupon-clipping browser extension he co-founded with Ryan Hudson in 2012, was sold to PayPal for $4 billion in cash. That unprecedented mega-deal ranks as the biggest tech acquisition in Los Angeles history, easily eclipsing the $2 billion that Facebook paid [...]

  • Tan France House Los Angeles

    Tan France Picks Up Hollywood Hills Villa

    “Queer Eye” fashion arbiter Tan France, also a co-host on “Next in Fashion,” Netflix’s strikingly similar answer to Bravo’s “Project Runway,” has celebrated his rising reality show success with the ever-so-slightly more than $2.5 million purchase of a 1920s Spanish villa along a winding street above L.A.’s perennially trendy Sunset Strip. Hidden behind a tall, [...]

  • Cloris Leachman House Topanga

    Cloris Leachman Lists Topanga Retreat

    A comprehensively updated and tastefully appointed, cabin-inspired residence owned by nonagenarian Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman, and tucked into the secluded mountain community of Topanga, Calif., has come to market at $3.4 million. Leachman, who earned an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show” (1971), and whose turn as the lightly mustachioed Nurse Diesel [...]

  • Diahann Carroll Estate Los Angeles

    Diahann Carroll's Estate Offers a Taste of Old School Hollywood Glam

    This Tuesday, over 150 select items from the estate of the late Hollywood icon Diahann Carroll, who passed away last October after a battle with breast cancer, will be up for auction at Bonhams. Carroll was a multi-talented Tinseltown trailblazer who built a name for herself as an actress, singer and activist and was the [...]

  • Dwyane Wade Mansion

    Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Seek $6.2 Million for Sherman Oaks Mansion

    Having already plunked down close to $18 million on great big mansion in the celeb-packed Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs, 12-time NBA All Star Dwyane Wade and “Being Mary Jane” actor Gabrielle Union have unsurprisingly hung a $6.2 million asking price on their former home, a Sherman Oaks, Calif., mansion they picked [...]

  • Spencer Rascoff House Los Angeles

    Zillow's Spencer Rascoff Asks $24 Million for Lavish Brentwood Park Estate

    Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff stepped down as the company’s longtime CEO last year, and the tech tycoon-turned-New York Times bestselling author (“Zillow Talk: Rewriting the Rules of Real Estate”) recently announced the launch of dot.la, his new L.A.-based news coverage startup. So it’s a bit surprising that Rascoff’s main residence, his big estate in the extra-posh [...]

  • Real Estate Second Career

    Haven’t I Seen You Somewhere Before?

    If, on first meeting, your real estate agent looks familiar to you, there’s a good possibility that you’ve actually encountered him or her somewhere before. The real estate business is the number one haven for people fleeing their first career, and it attracts people from all walks of life for myriad reasons. For starters, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad