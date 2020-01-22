×

Grindr Founder Joel Simkhai Buys $13 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
JoelSimkhai_HH_FI
19 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$13 million
Size:
8,771 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Gay hookup app Grindr recently celebrated its milestone 10-year anniversary, simultaneously commemorating its 4 million daily users from 200 countries around the globe. And although founder Joel Simkhai is no longer with the company that made him wealthy, he’s still got plenty of reasons to celebrate. Simkhai sold his app to a Chinese gaming outfit for $245 million in two deals between 2016 and 2018, and now he’s rung in the new decade by forking out $13 million for a never-lived-in mansion overlooking West Hollywood and L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip.

Simkhai is also becoming a bit of a Hollywood Hills land baron. Back in 2014, he paid $3.6 million for a house above the Sunset Strip — he’s since razed that structure, and the property is now vacant. And almost exactly two years ago, he paid a neighborhood record $10.5 million for a mansion in L.A.’s star-studded Outpost Estates enclave that remains his main residence, at least for now.

Tax records reveal the newest house, a nearly 8,800 sq. ft. boxy contemporary structure, was spec-built by a development group and completed in 2017, when it was first listed with a $22.5 million pricetag. Unfortunately for the sellers, it took more than two years and at least two changes of realtors before they finally snagged Simkhai’s lowball $13 million offer — a figure that represents barely 57% of the original asking price.

Popular on Variety

Perched atop a promontory surrounded by a nearly sheer hillside, the walled and gated compound includes a substantial motorcourt plus a three-car garage. A courtyard area leads to the front door and double-height entryway, and the interior spaces feature walls of glass and retractable doors that highlight the sensational views. There a marble-slathered eat-in kitchen with designer Gaggenau appliances, a dining room, family room and wet bar on the main level.

Upstairs are four guest/family bedroom suites, including a sumptuous owner’s retreat that offers dual bathrooms and dual showroom closets, plus an outdoor lounge area. An elevator will whisk Simkhai down to the home’s lower level, which is party-ready with another wet bar, a home theater, gym and a sauna.

An L-shaped, negative-edge swimming pool takes center stage in the backyard, and includes an inset spa plus a Baja shelf. There’s also a firepit, an outdoor BBQ and dining area, and a couple wee patches of faux grass for aesthetic purposes, presumably.

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency held the listing; Jory Burton of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Simkhai.

More Dirt

  • Joel Simkhai House Los Angeles

    Grindr Founder Joel Simkhai Buys $13 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

    Gay hookup app Grindr recently celebrated its milestone 10-year anniversary, simultaneously commemorating its 4 million daily users from 200 countries around the globe. And although founder Joel Simkhai is no longer with the company that made him wealthy, he’s still got plenty of reasons to celebrate. Simkhai sold his app to a Chinese gaming outfit [...]

  • Sarah Aarons House Los Feliz

    Songwriter Sarah Aarons Buys Chic Los Feliz Cottage

    She may not carry the weighty name recognition of Max Martin, Dr. Luke or Ryan Tedder, but Sarah Aarons is responsible for co-writing two of the biggest pop hits of the last three years: “Stay,” by Zedd and Alessia Cara, and “The Middle,” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey. Both went top 10 in the [...]

  • Gary Friedman Home Los Angeles

    RH CEO Gary Friedman Bags Another Beverly Hills Estate

    Famously audacious RH CEO Gary Friedman is known for his big, brash bets on retail, to the tune of his $50 million, eye-popping showpiece of a RH Gallery in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. Even as competitors shutter their physical store operations en masse, his strategy has paid off — the stock price for Restoration Hardware Holdings [...]

  • Diahann Carroll House West Hollywood

    Diahann Carroll’s WeHo Condo Comes up for Sale

    The longtime West Hollywood, Calif., condominium of late and legendary entertainer Diahann Carroll — in 1962, the first African American woman to win a Tony Award as best actress for her starring role in the Broadway musical “No Strings” — has come for sale at $4.2 million. The gorgeous, groundbreaking star of the late 1960’s [...]

  • Scooter Braun House Los Angeles

    John Travolta Quietly Sells Longtime Brentwood Compound to Scooter Braun

    Though his latest few films haven’t fared well at the box office, John Travolta can still crank out a hit on the residential front. The still-busy veteran actor and his wife Kelly Preston have secretly sold their longtime estate in L.A.’s prestigious Brentwood neighborhood for a whopping $18 million, as was first uncovered by the [...]

  • Shaun White House Malibu

    Second Sales Run for Shaun White on Malibu Hillside

    Fast on the heels of selling a bluff-top estate on Malibu’s Point Dume in an off-market deal for $11.8 million — he bought the place six years ago for almost $9 million from “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss — famously peripatetic Olympian Shaun White has officially listed a neighboring spread for a bit less than [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad