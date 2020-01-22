Grindr Founder Joel Simkhai Buys $13 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Gay hookup app Grindr recently celebrated its milestone 10-year anniversary, simultaneously commemorating its 4 million daily users from 200 countries around the globe. And although founder Joel Simkhai is no longer with the company that made him wealthy, he’s still got plenty of reasons to celebrate. Simkhai sold his app to a Chinese gaming outfit for $245 million in two deals between 2016 and 2018, and now he’s rung in the new decade by forking out $13 million for a never-lived-in mansion overlooking West Hollywood and L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip.

Simkhai is also becoming a bit of a Hollywood Hills land baron. Back in 2014, he paid $3.6 million for a house above the Sunset Strip — he’s since razed that structure, and the property is now vacant. And almost exactly two years ago, he paid a neighborhood record $10.5 million for a mansion in L.A.’s star-studded Outpost Estates enclave that remains his main residence, at least for now.

Tax records reveal the newest house, a nearly 8,800 sq. ft. boxy contemporary structure, was spec-built by a development group and completed in 2017, when it was first listed with a $22.5 million pricetag. Unfortunately for the sellers, it took more than two years and at least two changes of realtors before they finally snagged Simkhai’s lowball $13 million offer — a figure that represents barely 57% of the original asking price.

Perched atop a promontory surrounded by a nearly sheer hillside, the walled and gated compound includes a substantial motorcourt plus a three-car garage. A courtyard area leads to the front door and double-height entryway, and the interior spaces feature walls of glass and retractable doors that highlight the sensational views. There a marble-slathered eat-in kitchen with designer Gaggenau appliances, a dining room, family room and wet bar on the main level.

Upstairs are four guest/family bedroom suites, including a sumptuous owner’s retreat that offers dual bathrooms and dual showroom closets, plus an outdoor lounge area. An elevator will whisk Simkhai down to the home’s lower level, which is party-ready with another wet bar, a home theater, gym and a sauna.

An L-shaped, negative-edge swimming pool takes center stage in the backyard, and includes an inset spa plus a Baja shelf. There’s also a firepit, an outdoor BBQ and dining area, and a couple wee patches of faux grass for aesthetic purposes, presumably.

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency held the listing; Jory Burton of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Simkhai.