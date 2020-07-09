GlamGlow’s Shannon Dellimore Nabs Glam Encino Mansion

A brand-new house in the increasingly posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino recently sold for $6.5 million, and tax records reveal the buyer is a corporate entity easily linked to Shannon Dellimore, the entrepreneurial businesswoman who cofounded beauty and skincare juggernaut GlamGlow, an Estée Lauder company.

Sited in one of Encino’s very best neighborhood pockets, the approx. 8,500 sq. ft. mansion overlooks the surrounding neighborhood from its throne of a knoll, with a long driveway leading up to the gated motorcourt. Described as a “stunning transitional home” in marketing materials, the house looks not unlike the many extravagant modern farmhouses that have popped up in the area, such as the new $14 million Encino residence of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

There are 5 bedrooms, a total of 7.5 baths, and many custom pocket doors that lead to various parts of the half-acre lot’s gardens. Outside, mature trees lend the property a park-like atmosphere, while the backyard includes a full retinue of the expected luxe amenities: there’s a firepit, built-in BBQ center, pool/spa with waterfall, and a cabana with bathroom and changing facilities.

Inside, wide-plank hardwood floors flow throughout the residence, and an open-concept floorplan merges the living, family, and dining rooms into a single cohesive space. With custom cabinetry and an oversized island, the gourmet kitchen has plenty of room for catering large events, while the upstairs master suite keeps things more personal and romantic with a cozy sitting area, fireplace and decadent bath with soaking tub and vanity.

A former paralegal, Dellimore founded GlamGlow with ex-husband Glenn Dellimore after hearing their friends Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Lopez complain about on-set breakouts and skin problems. The high-end skincare company first began exclusively selling fast-acting mudmasks before broadening its retail reach to include a myriad array of beauty and skincare products. Only five years after its 2010 inception, the buzzy enterprise was acquired by Estée Lauder for an undisclosed sum, and it remains one of the world’s fastest-growing skincare companies.

Though the GlamGlow acquisition terms were kept confidential, they were enough to make both Dellimore and her ex bonafide real estate moguls. Property records show she owns a second Encino mansion that’s currently in escrow with a nearly $4.3 million list price, while he owns two other Encino estates that were purchased for a total of nearly $10 million.

Some of Dellimore’s nearest new neighbors include “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Dorit Kemsley — who recently moved into her own $6.5 million modern farmhouse — YouTuber Joey Graceffa and psychic medium John Edwards.

Avi Barazani of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty repped Dellimore.