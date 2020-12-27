GenesisCare’s Dan Collins Pays $15.4 Million for Striking Bel Air Mansion

Back in September, Australian entrepreneur Dan Collins and his longtime wife Cassandra “Cass” Collins sold their lavish Sydney home for $16 million, an amount equivalent to about $12.2 million USD at today’s conversion rates. Sited in the exclusive seaside neighborhood of Bronte, that modern extravaganza stands four stories tall, with a five-car garage, an elevator, and head-on ocean views.

Listing agent Alexander Phillips didn’t identify the buyer, but he told the Wentworth Courier that the Collinses were “looking forward to moving to Los Angeles.” Sure enough, the couple have popped back up in L.A.’s perennially posh Bel Air enclave, where earlier this month they spent $15.4 million on a brand-new mansion that appears remarkably similar to their former Aussie digs.

Designed and built by prolific developer Ramtin “Ray” Nosrati, the contemporary structure offers six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and more than 12,000 square feet of living space. Like many properties in the upper part of Bel Air, the house sits rather hard up on the street, with essentially no front yard, though it’s fully walled and gated for privacy. A smooth concrete walkway meanders past a tranquil water feature surrounding a small island with a baby olive tree before reaching the front door.

Inside, the three-level home offers a completely open floorplan, with the living, dining, and family rooms all combined into one giant space. The living and family areas are warmed by linear marble fireplaces set into monolithic gloss walls, the latter additionally serviced by a marble wet bar and overlooked by a colorful aquarium.

On the far side of the main level, the chef’s kitchen sports designer appliances and a T-shaped marble island with attached breakfast bar and custom cabinetry. Floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliders disappear at the touch of a button, blurring the line between indoors and out and flaunting direct access to v patios and an L-shaped, infinity-edged swimming pool with views over the L.A. skyline and Pacific Ocean. (Apart from those jetliner views, the pool is guaranteed to pop eyeballs with its glass bottom and shimmery waterfall that descends down, way down, to the property’s lower level.)

The movie theater is soundproof, naturally, and can easily accommodate 16 in its plush tiered seating. Soft ambient track lighting and a fiber optic star seating — the kind you can find in a modern Rolls Royce — up the decorative ante. Accessed by a dramatic “floating” staircase is the recreation-themed lower level, where there’s a wine cellar and gym, both enclosed by glass walls, a lounge with a giant “video wall,” per the listing, and an onyx wet bar that wouldn’t look out of place in the best St. Tropez nightclubs.

Besides the five guest bedrooms, all of them with ensuite baths, there’s a top-floor master suite with a linear fireplace, a stylistically haute couture bath, and a private balcony with endless city lights views.

The Collinses’ new home sits right next door to the $14 million mansion of English sports agent Aidy Ward, and it’s just a quick jog to the massive estates of producer Michael Bay, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Michael Milken’s son Lance, and Salma Hayek — who recently demolished her 1930s Paul Williams manor to make way for a much larger, far more contemporary new mega-mansion.

Dan Collins, a Brisbane native now in his early 40s, founded healthcare giant GenesisCare in 2005; today, the company is the largest provider of cancer and cardiac services in Australia, the U.K., and the U.S., and has more than 5,000 employees worldwide. In 2016, about 56% of the business was sold to China Resources Group for $1.7 billion, about 1.3 billion USD at today’s rates.

Sally Forster Jones and Shauna Walters of Compass held the listing; Cassandra Bloore, also of Compass, repped the buyers.