Ex-WeWork Exec Seeks $32 Million for Lavish Brentwood Estate

About a year after being terminated from his cushy WeWork position following the company’s disastrous — and aborted — IPO, former vice chair Michael Gross has unsurprisingly dragged his big Brentwood mansion back onto the market, as The Real Deal first reported. The $32 million asking price is $4 million more than Gross paid for the place last July, when he bought it from Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham.

Set on a prestigious street immediately north of Sunset Boulevard, the gated compound spans 1.2 acres and includes a French Normandy-inspired main house, a detached garage with guest/staff quarters, a poolhouse, and a full-size tennis court. There’s also a notably large motorcourt for accommodating large-scale events — COVID-19 allowing, of course.

Despite their brief ownership tenure, it’s clear that Gross and his film producer/director wife Amy Miller Gross gave the place a top-to-bottom remodel, replacing all the traditional finishes with bespoke modern creations and a shopping mall’s worth of name-brand furniture. The eye-popping kitchen now includes thickly-veined marble floors that match the countertops, and there’s a gorgeous La Cornue range that likely cost more than a new Mercedes C-Class.

There are parquet hardwood floors in the formal dining room, which can easily seat 14 and features walls painted a sultry shade of steel grey. A brick fireplace and wood-paneled walls set the tone in the home’s library, while the snazzy den’s fireplace is marble. In the latter room, banks of French doors open to the property’s lush backyard.

The three-car garage, meanwhile, has been converted into a two-level guesthouse with a full kitchen. Out back, the lap-lane swimming pool sits before the vine-encrusted poolhouse, which offers a fireplace, a bathroom, and changing facilities. But it’s the landscaping that will really wow guests, the property’s pancake-flat lot includes a broad lawn ringed by elegant Italian cypresses, sculpted hedges, and mature elm and magnolia trees. Hidden in quiet corners of the gardens are secluded sitting areas for moments of quiet reflection or romantic dalliances.

Back on their native East Coast, the Grosses are also selling their longtime Manhattan mansion-in-the-sky. The renovated triplex penthouse in NYC’s natty Tribeca neighborhood is on the market with a $7.85 million asking price, sharply reduced from its original $10 million three years ago.

Danny Brown of Compass and David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices jointly hold the Brentwood listing.