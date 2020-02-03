Ex-Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, Tina Trahan List Palatial Palisades Estate

Less than a year after he stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of Starz, veteran media executive Chris Albrecht has put his practically brand-new, A-list-worthy estate on L.A.’s Westside up for sale. Albrecht and his third wife Tina Trahan bought the property in late 2017 for $16 million, while it was still under construction, and the now-complete compound is available for a hefty — but perhaps not wholly unreasonable — $18 million.

Gated and high-hedged for privacy, the white brick traditional main house offers a front-facing garage capable of accommodating three automobiles, a cavernous double-height entryway and custom interior decor that is “sophisticated but comfortable,” per the listing. There are blonde hardwood floors, crystal chandeliers, spare contemporary interior furnishings and modern art inside the structure, plus six bedrooms and nine baths.

Other nifty accessories include a walk-in wine closet, a mirror-walled gym, 15-seat home theater, a lounge/games room, a marble-topped wet bar, and an upstairs master suite with spa-style bathroom and a closet rivaling the best Rodeo Drive boutiques. Out back, there’s a sparkling pool and guesthouse.

New York native Albrecht, 67, began his professional career as a club owner and talent agent before he became a high-profile HBO executive; last December, following his Starz departure, it was announced that he’d teamed with Legendary to produce TV series geared toward the international market. On the personal front, he has two adult daughters, one of whom is YouTube star Kate Albrecht, the interior designer and lifestyle guru better-known to her nearly 4 million subscribers as Mr. Kate.

Trahan, a former socialite whom Deadspin once described as “Tiger [Woods’] social linchpin,” originally hails from the Chicago suburbs and recently spent about $16 million buying up most of Stone Manor, a 40,000 sq. ft. mega-mansion spectacularly sited on the Lake Geneva shore.

Santiago Arana of The Agency holds the listing.