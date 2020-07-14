Ex-Intel CEO Lists Lavish Silicon Valley Compound

A nearly one-acre estate set on one of the most prime avenues in Atherton, arguably the Silicon Valley’s most desirable residential neighborhood, recently popped up for sale with a $13.25 million pricetag. Tucked away behind walls and gates, the fully landscaped Tuscan-style spread is a bonafide compound with a three-level main house, detached guesthouse, and detached four-car garage.

Tax records reveal the estate is owned by high-profile businessman Brian Krzanich and longtime wife Brandee, he the current CEO of automotive tech company CDK Global and the former CEO of Intel, Silicon Valley’s $72 billion tech giant. Krzanich joined Intel in 1982, steadily working his way up from a lowly engineer role to the chief executive position, but resigned from the firm in 2018 following the scandalous revelation of a prior affair with a company employee — a violation of Intel’s internal policies.

Built in 2007, the house appears meticulously maintained, and it’s clearly been upgraded with a slew of custom features — Crestron home automation and a sophisticated array of security cameras and surveillance technology. Polished limestone and hardwood floors flow throughout, while the living and family rooms each sport stone fireplaces. Other main floor spaces include the chef’s kitchen, which offers granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances, plus a formal dining room and separate breakfast room, both with banks of French doors leading out to alfresco dining terraces.

The home’s lower level packs in a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and a large tasting room that could function as a secondary (windowless) dining room. There’s also a media room — visually dominated by what appears to be an extra-big La-Z-Boy sofa — a second kitchen with bar area, and downstairs maid’s quarters.

Upstairs are four more bedrooms, all of them containing ensuite baths. The master retreat includes a sitting area arranged around a fireplace, a private balcony overlooking the backyard, and a spa-style bath with dual vanities and a built-in soaking tub.

Resort-quality grounds surround the house, and tropical landscaping lends a Hawaiian vibe to the pancake-flat lot. There are mature canary palms, a substantial flagstone entertaining patio with an outdoor fireplace, spacious lawns, and a stone guesthouse shrouded behind dense foliage. A dark-bottomed pool will accommodate lap lane swimmers and boozy sunbathers alike.

For those currently in the market for a $13 million Atherton mansion who like the look of Krzanich’s digs, you might already be out of luck. Though the house was initially offered for sale less than a month ago, online listings reveal the owners have already accepted an offer, and the property is currently in escrow to be sold.

Judy Citron of Compass held the listing.