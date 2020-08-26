EastWest Studios Owner Doug Rogers Lists Starck-Inspired Miami Beach Condo

Doug Rogers, innovative sound developer and owner of laureled Hollywood-based recording facility EastWest Studios, has spun his lavish Miami Beach condo on the market with a $12.9 million asking price. EastWest Studios has been pumping out hit ditties since the days of Frank Sinatra and, since he bought the company studios in 2006 and had it refurbished by avant-garde architect and designer Philippe Starck, Rogers has as worked with megastar musicians like Lady Gaga, John Legend and Justin Timberlake. Songs and albums recorded at EastWest since it was reopened in 2009 have been nominated for a staggering 130 Grammys.

Now the music exec is ready to wave goodbye to his high-style Miami Beach getaway. Located in the towering luxury condo-hotel The Setai in the city’s ever popular and always poppin’ South Beach neighborhood, Rogers’ lavishly minimalist aerie boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms within 3,627 square feet — a bit bigger than the size of the average American house. Should another musician or music mogul snatch up this property, they would be in luck — the condo has been completely soundproofed and is outfitted with a high-end sound system from the Danish electronics company Bang & Olufsen.

In true Miami fashion and reminiscent of Miami Beach’s fashionable Starck-designed Delano Hotel, the interiors of the glass-walled condo are completely decked out in a blaze of bright white, from its sparkling terrazzo floors to its high-gloss lacquered walls to just about every stick of furniture. Miami is undeniably hot and humid (and it can be certain that the unit’s large windows don’t help matters when it comes to heat gain), but thankfully the unit has not just one, but four air conditioning units to keep the condo cool as an igloo. One of the most interesting design aspects of the condominium is perhaps its custom-made floating staircase that sits against over-scaled latticed wall with opaque glass insets. At the top of the stairs, what appears to be a pricey Ron English art piece from his “Mickey Monroe” series adds an unexpected jolt of color to the otherwise stark penthouse.

Florida sunshine streams in from towering, curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows in the double-height living room that looks out over the white, sandy beach and crystalline ocean. Remote-controlled blackout curtains can be used to cover up the massive windows on days when one wishes to escape South Florida’s incessant sunshine. The dining area lies to one side of the living room area, and is marked by a radiant Murano glass chandelier that hangs over the round table while the not-particular-large kitchen is unsurprisingly a luxurious high-end affair outfitted with fancy name-brand appliances and countertops fashioned from Calacatta gold marble. A more cozily proportioned (but no less sparely furnished) den includes a giant flat-screen TV if watching the ocean ever gets dull.

Rather conveniently, each of the home’s three guest bedrooms has its own bathroom and, behind another lattice and glass wall, the master suite is generously large with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide stunning views of the beach. Just like the bedroom, the principal bathroom has plenty of windows and also features a shiny mosaic made of robin eggs blue and silver tiles on one wall.

Back downstairs, a sliding glass door in the living room opens up to the wraparound balcony where there’s a private plunge pool and plenty of room to lounge around in the breeze-licked Miami sunshine.

