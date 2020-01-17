×

Did Jeff Bezos Buy His Neighbor's Mansion?

Kalorama, Washington, D.C.
$5 million
4,785 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Word on the Washingtonian streets is that Jeff Bezos has stealthily expanded his real estate holdings in the high-nosed Kalorama neighborhood of town. Last week, a stately red brick manor directly across the street from his $23 million Textile Museum estate — currently undergoing major renovations — sold for $5 million in an all-cash deal, and more than a few news publications have surmised, if not explicitly stated, that the Amazon head honcho is almost certainly the buyer.

Bezos himself has stayed mum on the matter, of course, and all the well-compensated real estate agents involved in the deal have likewise refused to confirm or deny the buyer’s identity. Technically, the house was sold to a mysterious blind trust.

However, a quick peek at property records reveals telltale signs that very strongly suggest Bezos did, in fact, indeed acquire the property. And it’s not particularly surprising that he would want another D.C. home, given that the Textile Museum is undergoing a major, years-long renovation. Not to mention that Bezos himself is known to be a bit of a compound fan — back in 2017, he shelled out $13 million for his next-door neighbor’s cottage in Beverly Hills.

Originally built in 1951, the boxy Kalorama house offers just under 4,800 square feet of living space spread across multiple levels. A circular drive swoops around the front door, which opens into a marble-lined foyer; elsewhere there are hardwood floors in the well-proportioned dining, living and family rooms, the latter two of which are equipped with fireplaces.

The kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless appliances and directly accesses the garden, with its enormous skylit loggia, for easy-breezy alfresco dining. There are also maid’s quarters on the lower level; an upper floor contains a media room, two guest bedroom suites and lounge.

The master suite takes up the home’s entire top floor and contains a baronial bedroom with sitting area and fireplace, walk-in closets with custom built-ins, and dual baths with gold and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures. Best of all, however, is the rooftop deck with and its retractable awning, where the world’s richest man can gaze out over the surrounding stately mansions, many of which are embassies owned by the governments of foreign countries.

When he’s not out running a nearly $1 trillion public company or stepping out for his red carpet public debut with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Bezos is out collecting trophy real estate. Besides his two Washington D.C. mansions and his Beverly Hills compound, he’s also got prime property in Seattle and Manhattan, where he recently dropped $80 million on Fifth Avenue. And it’s rumored that he and Sanchez are still occasionally out looking for new L.A. digs, though they’ve previously been stymied in their quest to find a new area home that suits their needs.

Bobbie Brewster, Kimberly Casey and Daryl Judy of Washington Fine Properties jointly held the listing and also repped Bezos.

