×

Crazy Rich Asians Pay Record $70+ Million for Side-by-Side Bird Streets Mansions

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
terry-gou-house-los-angeles
40 View Gallery
Seller:
Francesco Aquilini, Farzin Aghaipour
Location:
Bird Streets, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$70+ million
Size:
Two houses totaling 33,000 square feet, 12 beds, 18 baths

Although it’s been whispered about since late last year, two separate sources say that a widely rumored and record-breaking Hollywood Hills real estate transaction will officially close today. Two side-by-side, shockingly expensive new homes on Robin Drive in the Bird Streets neighborhood — one of them last listed at $52 million, the other at $42.5 million — are being sold together, in a single eye-popping deal, to the same billionaire buyer.

Since the grant deeds have not yet recorded, the purchaser’s identity and how much he or she is paying remains an official mystery; unofficially, however, both sources confirm the crazy rich buyer is foreign and hails from Asia. And one source swears said foreign new owner in question is billionaire Taiwanese electronics tycoon Terry Gou, or someone in his immediate family, and that the Gous are getting a big discount on both properties — to the tune of spending “only” a total in the $70-75 million range.

Gou, Taiwan’s richest man and a high-profile international businessman, remains founder, chairman and president of Foxconn, one of the world’s largest employers with a workforce now numbering more than 800,000. Foxconn is primarily engaged in the manufacture consumer electronics, notably the iPhone and iPad, of which they are the world’s largest producers. Gou’s status and wealth — he’s worth $7.6 billion, per Forbes — prompted his recent Trump-esque campaign for the Taiwan presidency.

Popular on Variety

Should Gou indeed be the new Bird Streets property whale, it’s worth noting that his family is not new to Los Angeles. In fact, his eldest son — 44-year-old film producer Jeffrey Gou — is based in L.A. and has long owned a condo not terribly far from where his Cherry Sky Films production company officers are located. And Gou’s niece — the also L.A.-based Kindred Spirit film production company founder Anita Gou — recently purchased a luxury residence in Santa Monica.

Even at a majorly discounted $70 million, the two-mansion deal would utterly obliterate the previous record transaction in the Hollywood Hills: a high-water mark notched way back in late 2012, when Malaysian fugitive Jho Low paid a shocking $39 million for a renovated home elsewhere in the Bird Streets.

Both Robin Drive mansions were recently built on speculation by two different developers, and designed by two different architecture firms. The pricier estate — the one last listed at $52 million — was commissioned by Canadian businessman Francesco Aquilini, owner of the Vancouver Canucks professional hockey team, and completed in 2018.

Spanning 16,000 square feet with 6 beds and 10 baths, the T-shaped contemporary structure is situated at the very end of a cul-de-sac, behind gates and palm trees, and is visually separated from the street out front by a towering basalt rotunda. There are bespoke amenities everywhere, including Bardiglio marble inside and out, a two-story “water wall” by the home’s front door, and a titanic living room completely encased in glass that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living.

The upstairs master suite is visually suspended over a tropical-influenced rooftop garden and deck, and the subterranean lower level boasts a host of recreational features: a cigar room, a full wet bar, golf simulator, home theater and an auto gallery. Naturally, there are also staff quarters, a second kitchen and a full wellness center.

But the estate’s most impressive feature is its boomerang-shaped infinity pool, daringly cantilevered over the nearly sheer hillside below. The enormous and obviously high-maintenance watery achievement boasts a sunken island seating area — a circular conversation pit, if you will.

The Ferrari-driving Aquilini has been living in this house for the past months, though he’ll obviously need to locate new residential circumstances shortly.

As for the house next door, it was built on speculation by Iranian-born tech executive/real estate investor Farzin Aghaipour and designed by internationally acclaimed XTEN Architecture. Completed in 2019, the boxy contemporary has 17,000 square feet of living space with 6 beds and 8 baths and was built on “no budget,” per the listing.

A peek at the home’s nearly countless bespoke amenities appear to confirm the limitless budget boast. There are designer-done kitchens, marble-slathered bathrooms done up by Boffi, and wet bars and wine cellars by Armani/Casa. Marble floors flow throughout the giant home, as do “stones that were curated around the globe,” also per the listing. And there are walls of glasses everywhere, providing magnificent head-on views of the Downtown L.A. skyline — what all Hollywood real estate dreams are made of, of course.

It remains to be seen if this record-breaking transaction is indicative of a shift in the Hollywood Hills market, or if it’s just one entertaining anomaly. Bird Streets home sales have been in the doldrums for the past few years, and this shocker could well be the jolt of energy the neighborhood needs. But if nothing else, it’s yet another example of the ever-widening financial chasm between the merely well-to-do and the otherworldly rich.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing on Aquilini’s house and also jointly held the listing on the Aghaipour’s house with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

More Dirt

  • Terry Gou Hous Los Angeles

    Crazy Rich Asians Pay Record $70+ Million for Side-by-Side Bird Streets Mansions

    Although it’s been whispered about since late last year, two separate sources say that a widely rumored and record-breaking Hollywood Hills real estate transaction will officially close today. Two side-by-side, shockingly expensive new homes on Robin Drive in the Bird Streets neighborhood — one of them last listed at $52 million, the other at $42.5 [...]

  • Chris Peters House Bel Air

    'Microsoft Millionaire' Chris Peters Lists Celeb-Pedigreed Bel Air Estate

    A lovingly preserved Spanish Colonial-style home sited in prime East Gate Bel Air has popped up for sale, flaunting a hefty $17.45 million asking price. Sited just a short hop above Sunset Boulevard and originally built in 1928, the estate was co-designed by Wallace Neff and John Byers — two of the most acclaimed architects [...]

  • Tove Lo House Hollywood Hills

    Tove Lo Drops $4 Million on Danny McBride's Former L.A. Home

    She may famously “stay high all the time,” but Grammy-nominated Swedish pop export Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson — better-known as Tove Lo — still keeps a steady eye for design. When a stylish, privately-situated midcentury compound in the Hollywood Hills recently popped up for sale with a $4 million ask, the moody songstress quickly swooped [...]

  • Decorating Your Home with Art

    Mastering the Art of Hanging Art, Artistically

    How to Hang Art When huge sums are spent to buy a home, one wants to make sure the artwork complements rather than overwhelms the environment and there are a few great ways to make sure your home and your art collection are in harmony. You can hire an art consultant to select art and [...]

  • Will Forte House

    Will Forte Lands Oceanfront Contemporary Near Monterey

    Actor and comedian Will Forte has splashed out $6.25 million for a dynamically sited contemporary in the rugged but ritzy and seriously expensive Carmel Highlands area, about ten miles south of the coastal community of Monterey, California. As was noted by the celebrity property gossips at Realtor.com, who first sussed out the clandestine late 2019 [...]

  • Sandra Lee House Malibu

    Sandra Lee Buys Oceanfront Malibu Home

    She just recently ended her longterm, high-profile relationship with New York governor Andrew Cuomo, but Sandra Lee is already bouncing back nicely, treating herself to a multimillion-dollar home in the coveted celebrity enclave of Malibu, Calif. Last November, the veteran Food Network star quietly spooned out $3.38 million for her new West Coast Shangri-La, which [...]

  • Matt Stone House

    ‘South Park’s' Matt Stone Seeks $4.5 Million for Venice Architectural

    The longtime Venice Beach, Calif., home of “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone, who also co-developed with Trey Parker the gleefully sacrilegious, Tony and Grammy winning Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon,” is on the block at close to $4.5 million. Purchased in 2005 for $3.25 million and situated on a rare double lot in a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad