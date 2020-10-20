Coldplay’s Dave Holmes, Sessilee Lopez Buy $13.5 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

After years of renting a large home in the Brentwood neighborhood, Coldplay’s longtime manager Dave Holmes and his top model wife Sessilee Lopez have finally put down some permanent Los Angeles roots in the form of a $13.5 million estate on the outskirts of town.

Tucked away in the guard-gated city of Hidden Hills, the enclave famed for its bucolic, equestrian-friendly atmosphere and its many celebrity residents, the new Lopez-Holmes compound was built new and completed earlier this year by a team of local developers and christened The Reserve, a nod to the property’s “modern Napa Valley” architectural style, per the listing.

From the street, the property appears not unlike an ultra-luxurious barn; from inside, vast open living spaces are flooded with natural light, and walls of glass visually pull the park-like grounds toward the interior rooms. Nearly 13,500 square feet in all, the mansion encompasses a great room with a vaulted ceiling, a living area and a kitchen, the latter outfitted with custom Gaggenau appliances and fancy upgrades such as a bedroom-sized butler’s pantry and a walk-in refrigerator.

Also on the main floor is the master suite, a design wonder unto itself. Encompassing 2,000 square feet, it’s larger than many American homes and packs in a kitchenette, two fireplaces, a spa-style bathroom and dual showroom closets, the latter equipped with high-tech laundry chute systems. And in an only-in-L.A. move, there’s even a dedicated space in the bedroom for a “meditation area” with a zen garden.

But it’s down in the basement level where the real playtime begins. Squeeze a COVID-safe workout in at the home gym, spend an evening in the movie theater, pop a bottle of bubbly in the wine cellar, or hang out in the underground garage with your exotic car collection.

For those days when the San Fernando Valley sun isn’t unbearably hot, there’s also an outdoor living room with its own outdoor kitchen and bar area. The property’s 1.1 acres of land include a negative-edge swimming pool and spa, plus park-like grounds with towering trees and well-watered lawns.

Holmes, who reported once dated rapper Azealia Banks, has been Coldplay’s manager for nearly 20 years, guiding them through their humble beginnings to their current status as one of the globe’s best-known bands. Lopez, 31, is an internationally successful model who has graced the cover of Vogue.

The couple’s current residence is a six-bedroom Mediterranean mansion in prime Brentwood, over on L.A.’s Westside. That property, sited at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, contains nearly 7,000 square feet of living space, large grassy lawns, and an oversized swimming pool with inset spa.

Dana Olmes, Jeff Biebuyck, Tomer Fridman, and David Emanuel of Compass held the listing and also repped Holmes and Lopez.