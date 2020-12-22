ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia Twirls Out of Hollywood Starter House

Now that she’s settled into a new $8.6 million Encino mansion, Payal Kadakia has unsurprisingly chosen to sell her other multimillion-dollar Los Angeles home, this one a rigorously boxy, aggressively contemporary structure located in the bustling throes of central Hollywood. The 37-year-old tech titan and her husband Nick Puji purchased the property in 2017 for $2.6 million; currently listed at just over the $3.2 million, the MLS shows the couple have accepted an offer and the property is in escrow to be sold.

Secured behind electronic gates and a tall hedge, the compact .15-acre lot offers a patch of grassy front lawn and a brief driveway fronting the two-car garage. The smoked glass front door opens into a hallway that bypasses the solitary downstairs bedroom — currently staged as an office — a powder room, and a glassy wine closet on its way to the formal dining room.

The house notably does not include a traditional living room; instead, there’s a massive great room with a casual den-like area centered around a fireplace, and a sleek, chic kitchen with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances and a breakfast bar. Large Fleetwood pocket doors provide direct access to the backyard, which is primed for entertaining with a full outdoor kitchen, BBQ, firepit, built-in banquette, and a wooden deck that surrounds a plunge pool with inset spa.

Back inside, a soaring staircase leads to the private “family” level upstairs, where there are four more bedrooms, all of them packing ensuite bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is currently staged as a more intimate family room and offers direct access to an al fresco lounge area with an outdoor fireplace, while the master includes a dual-sided indoor fireplace that warms both the bedroom and the spa-style bath, the latter upgraded with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and steam shower.

Kadakia, a MIT grad and longtime dance aficionado, founded ClassPass while working for Warner Music Group in 2013. Since then, the company has achieved astronomical growth, soaring all the way up to a $1 billion “unicorn” valuation. The New York-based firm is now the world’s largest health club aggregator, with more than 30,000 gym/club partners globally.

At 8,800 square feet, Kadakia’s Encino mansion is more than double the size of her former Hollywood digs. Deluxe amenities on that estate include a basketball court, a poolside cabana, detached guesthouse, and a mirror-walled gym for ClassPass-free workouts.

Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams and Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty hold the listing.