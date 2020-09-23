ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia Dances Into $8.6 Million L.A. Mansion

2020 may have scuttled scheduled gym sessions and fitness programs around the globe, but tech entrepreneur Payal Kadakia is keeping the workout going both professionally and personally. The ClassPass founder and chairman has swiftly adapted her company to a brave new normal — ClassPass was recently named the exclusive aggregator for all eight of Xponential Fitness’ brands worldwide — and she’s also shelled out $8.6 million for a brand-new estate in the prime San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.

The spec-built property’s roomy .79-acre lot allows for a sprawling single-story house with a mansion-sized 8,800 square feet of living space, plus substantial front and backyards. The walled and double-gated lot additionally offers a motorcourt with space for a half-dozen vehicles, along with a three-car garage.

Guests will be impressed by a covered vestibule with lobby-style seating that lies just before the all-glass front door, which swivels into a grand open space with honey-hued hardwood floors and custom chandeliers. The mood is pleasant and bright, and sunshine pours in via walls of glass Fleetwood pocket doors. Rows of recessed LED lights run from the fireplace-equipped family area all the way back to the gourmet kitchen, which offers top-of-the-line appliances, two commodious islands, and a butler’s pantry.

There’s also a convenient wet bar painted a moody shade of deep charcoal, and a particularly wow-worthy dining room with two chandeliers, high ceilings, and seating for 10. Pocket doors open from the dining room directly to an al fresco dining area with full outdoor kitchen, and from the family room to an oversized loggia with plenty of room for entertaining.

Other amenities include a home theater with paneled walls painted a sophisticated shade of deep purple, and four guest bedrooms — each with their own ensuite bathroom. The master suite, for its part, includes a bedroom with a fireplace and sitting area, a master bathroom slathered in expensive stone, and two walk-in closets/dressing rooms, each with custom finishes. And naturally, the home is equipped with a mirror-walled gym for quarantine-style workouts, no ClassPass required.

Out back, there are big swathes of grassy lawn, a sparkling swimming pool with a spa, poolside cabana and a separate guesthouse. Tucked into a rear corner of the lot is a half-court basketball court, and a nearby firepit has seating space for the whole family.

Kadakia, 37, founded ClassPass in 2013, eight years after graduating from MIT and while working for Warner Music Group. The tech firm — which she continues to serve as Chairman — has since achieved a $1 billion “unicorn” valuation and is now the world’s largest health club aggregator, with more than 30,000 gym/club partners globally.

For the moment, Kadakia and her attorney husband Nick Pujji continue to own their L.A. starter home, a $2.5 million contemporary abode in the desirable Hancock Park neighborhood.

Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty and Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams jointly held the listing.