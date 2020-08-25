Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber List Trousdale Estates Pied-à-Terre

Hollywood power couple (and property gossip column regulars) Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have long made their primary home a bluff-top compound in Malibu. However, about three years ago they picked up a spacious, pricey and already painstakingly restored and updated mid-century modern pied-à-terre in the expensively trendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills that they’ve now got back on the market at nearly $16 million. Though hardly outrageous for the 90210, the asking price is a substantial 37% markup over the $11.625 million the Crawford-Gerbers paid architecture and design savvy New Republic singer/songwriter Ryan Tedder, who purchased the retro-chic property in 2015 for about $7.5 million from film producer Gregory Goodman (“X-Men: First Class,” “8 Mile”) and garden designer Paul Langh. Tedder extensively renovated and expanded the late 1950s home before selling it to Crawford and Gerber who appear to have made a few cosmetic alterations to the interior along with fair number of landscaping changes, especially in the backyard.

Invisible from the street behind wispy trees and thick foliage, a wide gate slides open to a motor court the size of a 7-11 parking lot with garaging for three cars, and clerestory windows nipped under deep overhangs of a flat roof peek out over the tops of lush plantings and a tall fence that further privatizes the residence. Designed for sophisticated entertaining and relaxed family living, the almost 5,400-square-foot single-story sprawler features warm honey-toned wood floors, large expanses of wall space for displaying art and even more vast windows that effectively blur the distinction between indoors and out. Open plan living and dining spaces revolve around a chunky and curvaceous central column that houses a fireplace and a walk-in wet bar. In a space previously used by Tedder as a dining room, sliding filigree screens close off a pint-sized media lounge with a wall of windows that provide a leafy, up-close view of a verdant tropical courtyard garden.

Flooded with natural light thanks to a couple of huge skylights, the swanky, all-white kitchen is equipped with brand-name commercial-style appliances and features both stainless steel and gleaming white marble countertops that waterfall off the ends of a huge island. Beyond the kitchen, the family room has built-in media equipment and two sections of glass that vanish into the walls to merge the room with the outdoor living and lounging areas around the swimming pool.

Listings held by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency show the five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms include two all but identically decorated guest bedrooms that open to serene terrace planted with a couple of citrus trees and share a Jack ‘n Jill bathroom. As for the plush and ultra-private main bedroom, there’s a padded headboard that covers almost an entire wall, glass sliders to the pool, two walk-in closets and a smartly compartmentalized white marble bathroom with separate vanity areas.

Partly shaded by a huge tree picturesquely hung with a dozen or so black wicker lanterns, the backyard incorporates a sun-dappled courtyard patio with a large fire pit at its center, plus a swimming pool and spa set against a riotous wall of tropical plantings that shield neighboring homes.

Part of a consortium of Hollywood heavy hitters who recently banded together to acquire the legendary Hollywood deli Nate ‘n Al, Crawford and Gerber have been party to a number of notable sales over the last handful of years. Sometime in early 2016, in conjunction with George Clooney’s nearly identical neighboring villa, the OG supermodel and tequila tycoon sold a modern-minded beachfront home in a ritzy, gated community near the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula to an unidentified Mexican billionaire for what’s been reported to be around $100 million. And, and in 2018 they took in around $45 million on the sale of almost half of a not-quite-six-acre bluff-top estate in Malibu they’d acquired in 2015 for $50.5 million. The other portion of the property was incorporated into their longtime neighboring residence, a village-like compound fancifully cleaved to an oceanfront bluff in western Malibu.

In the late 1990s, the unfairly pulchritudinous pair ponied up $1.85 million for a beachfront cottage in Malibu that, after many years as a discreet (and expensive) rental, came up for sale in May 2019 at close to $7.5 million. The price dropped to just below $7 million before it was taken off the market shortly after the first of the year. Also in 2019, the deep-pocketed pair dropped $5.4 million for a nearly 6,000-square-foot desert retreat sequestered behind the guarded gates of one of the more prestigious golf course communities in upscale La Quinta, Calif, about 30 miles southeast of Palm Springs.