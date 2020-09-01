Casey Wasserman Downsizes to $23.6 Million Bird Streets Mansion

While prices in L.A.’s sky-high Bird Streets neighborhood have been on the wane in recent years, the right buyer and the right house can still ink a headline-grabbing deal. Case in point: media heir Casey Wasserman and his wife Laura, who recently paid $23.6 million for a fantastically sleek area mansion, as was first reported by the L.A. Times.

Built new this year and designed by the contemporary specialists at XTEN Architecture, the 12,000 sq. ft. house — officially christened Skyhouse — first hit the market just one month ago, asking $25 million, and almost immediately sold for just 6% off the list.

Perhaps it was the living room’s unusual gridded ceilings, which were crafted from a series of tiny skylights and cost more than $1 million, according to realtors for the property. Or maybe it was the purposefully minimalist interiors as a whole, with their bare, monolithic walls that are more reminiscent of a museum than a conventional home.

From the street, the structure’s windowless façade will alternately scare or impress the pizza delivery person; inside, amenities include a home theater, wet bar, gym, 8-car garage, and a starkly austere kitchen with custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. The house was custom-built and sold by Darryl and Teri Eaton, a married local couple who are an executive and an attorney at Hollywood talent juggernaut CAA, respectively.

The house also lies on one of the most famously expensive streets in the neighborhood — directly across the road are two large mansions that sold earlier this year for a combined $75 million to food blogger Joan Huang and her film producer husband Jeffrey Gou, the eldest child of Taiwanese electronics billionaire Terry Gou.

As for the Wassermans, their new $23.6 million Bird Streets perch actually represents a substantial downsize from their last house — they’ve been homeless since this June, when they sold their custom-built Beverly Hills mansion to David Geffen for a whopping $65 million.

Branden Williams, Rayni Williams, and Trevor Wright of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency repped Wasserman.