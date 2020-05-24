Cannabis Mogul Carissa Davino Lists Lavish Sunset Strip Mansion

Though it’s been barely a year since she bought the property for $9 million in cash, Chicago-based cannabis entrepreneur Carissa Davino is already prepared to explore new green frontiers, having flipped her epic Hollywood Hills mansion back up for sale with an $11.5 million pricetag.

Built in 2018 by a local development group on speculation, the ultra-contemporary structure is awash in glass and marble, with bespoke finishes and exotic materials everywhere. The nearly 6,500 sq. ft. manse offers six bedrooms, 6.5 baths and all the luxe amenities buyers in this price range have come to expect, including snazzy Control4 home automation — allowing the home’s lights, audio and security cameras to be monitored remotely, from the touch of its jet-setting homeowner’s smart phone.

Davino appears to have moved into the property last year, and has since seen fit to customize the place even further to suit her needs. Current listing images show her Lamborghini Urus SUV parked in the driveway, and the home’s interiors have been given a subtle yet noticeable makeover — more like a high-priced massage, really — courtesy of “some of the world’s most highly sought after designers,” per the listing. There’s new paint, new wallpaper, new Venetian plaster, specially-designed closets and new bookshelves in the living area with custom lighting. And there’s also new furniture throughout the entire home, all of them name-brand pieces that together likely cost more than the average new house in San Bernardino County.

Some features that haven’t changed are the property’s sophisticated security system, European-inspired kitchen with designer Miele appliances, European hardwood floors, a hedonistic upstairs master suite equipped with its own private living room and dual baths with radiant heated floors, and the property’s .24-acre lot with its sexy, negative-edge swimming pool tucked into the backyard, which remains high-hedged for celeb-style privacy.

But the home’s best and most unique amenity is indisputably the 1,000 sq. ft. rooftop terrace, where guests will be awed by head-on views of the city lights and L.A. skyline. Also up there are a bar, a jacuzzi and lounge area with plenty of space for communal vaping.

Davino, who now splits her time between L.A. and Chicago, was one of the first cannabis entrepreneurs to hit it big following California’s 2016 legalization of recreational marijuana. She pioneered the use of dual-chamber vaporizers, devices that offer cannabis connoisseurs the ability to vape two cartridges at once; her company Double Barrel LLC, of which she remains owner and CEO, owns a patented vaporizer that retails for a hefty $90 per unit. But the device has proven to be highly popular across the nation, perhaps thanks to celebrity endorsements. In 2018, Diddy reportedly ordered 50 double barrels for his Coachella crew alone.

Besides the double barrel profits, Davino is also CEO and owner of Avanzato Technology, the L.A.-based corporation that manufactures products such as e-cigarettes and the newly popular vape pens, which are then distributed to and resold by other high-profile cannabis brands like Dosist.

In her spare time, Davino’s financial success has led her to become a philanthropist and passionate animal advocate who enjoys giving back to her community. She’s noted for her support of a number of nationwide animal charities, including her favorite: the Chicago-based One Tail at a Time dog rescue, to which she regularly donates checks, toys and branded merchandise.

Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.