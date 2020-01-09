×

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti Upgrades to Los Feliz Modern

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
jonah-peretti-house
17 View Gallery
Seller:
Dave Keuning
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.2 million
Size:
5,040 square feet, 5 beds, 6 baths

Despite some hiccups, the 2010s were mostly exceptionally fruitful years for BuzzFeed, the L.A.-based, fresh-faced digital juggernaut. The decade saw the wee startup transform into an influential news organization with over $300 million in annual revenue and north of 1,200 employees.

BuzzFeed co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti has effectively run the company show since its humble 2006 origins, and he’s made no secret of his plans to diversify BuzzFeed’s sources of revenue to create a sustainable future for his brand. In 2018 alone, according to him, the company generated a whopping $100+ million in revenue “from business lines that didn’t even exist in 2017.”

With great power, of course, comes the need for commensurately great real estate circumstances. Peretti’s current home, a $2 million, 1920s Spanish Revival in Los Feliz, is nice but not quite suitable for a high-profile CEO, so he and longtime wife Andrea Harner have upped the ante by laying out nearly $5.2 million for some decidedly snazzy new digs only a half-mile away, as the crow flies.

The new Peretti estate is an unusual mish-mash of architectural styles — it’s perhaps best described as a Cape Cod with a bold contemporary twist but a very traditional four-dormer roofline — and was originally built in 1950 but given a drastic, down-to-the-studs overhaul in recent years. In early 2018, the property was sold for a hair under $5 million to Grammy-nominated rockstar Dave Keuning, the  Killers’ songwriter/guitarist. It was Keuning who flipped the house to Peretti for a slim profit after less than two years of ownership.

Popular on Variety

Situated rather hard-up on the street, but mostly hidden behind a towering hedgerow, the house has five bedrooms in more than 5,000 square feet. Interior spaces are mostly light and bright, thanks to a soft neutral color palette, walls of glass and cool grey oak floorboards.

Flanking the foyer is a decidedly masculine study with ebony painted walls and a more cheerful, lighter living room. Beyond that lies an expansive dining room with a marble-surround fireplace and convenient wet bar, while the adjacent kitchen sports bold aquamarine-colored cabinetry and white marble countertops. All five of the home’s bedrooms are ensuite — there are two guest rooms on the main floor and two upstairs — and the upstairs master offers a private sitting area that opens to a private balcony, a walk-in closet with custom built-ins and resort-style bath with elegant cabinetry and soaking tub.

The backyard features landscaping akin to a tropical resort, with lush plantings interspersed in and around the exotic wood deck. An infinity pool has an inset spa and seemingly juts out over the below hillside, with majestic views of the Downtown L.A. skyline.

In an odd coincidence — or maybe it’s not — two of Peretti’s new Los Feliz neighbors are his sister, comedian Chelsea Peretti, and her former MadTV cast member-turned-Oscar-winning showbiz multi-hyphenate husband Jordan Peele.

Joe Reichling and Boni Bryant of Compass held the listing.

More Dirt

  • Jonah Peretti House Los Feliz

    BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti Upgrades to Los Feliz Modern

    Despite some hiccups, the 2010s were mostly exceptionally fruitful years for BuzzFeed, the L.A.-based, fresh-faced digital juggernaut. The decade saw the wee startup transform into an influential news organization with over $300 million in annual revenue and north of 1,200 employees. BuzzFeed co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti has effectively run the company show since its [...]

  • Veronica Gallardo House Encino

    Antonio Gates' L.A. Mansion Sold to Insurance Tycoon

    The increasingly posh L.A. neighborhood of Encino has seen record real estate deals in recent months — most notably, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million splurge on a brand-new compound — but not every area homeowner has been so financially fortunate. Back in 2017, veteran NFL star Antonio Gates paid $7 million for a [...]

  • Tom Segura House Pacific Palisades

    Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky Buy $6.7 Million L.A. Mansion

    Married stand-up comedians and podcast hosts Tom Segura and Christina “P” Pazsitzky have substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the $6.65 million acquisition of a like-new home in L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Built in 2015, their contemporary/modern farmhouse fusion of choice features three full floors totaling nearly 5,800 square feet of living space. Though [...]

  • Tom Shadyac House Los Angeles

    Tom Shadyac Buys Aaron Paul's Sunset Strip Digs

    “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul recently unloaded his Hollywood Hills cottage for $2.2 million, and records reveal the multi-level home’s new owner is prolific industry multi-hyphenate Tom Shadyac. Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac just steps off the bustling Sunset Strip, the relatively modest house — it spans less than 2,900 square feet on a .1-acre [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer House Los Angeles

    Michelle Pfeiffer Sells $9 Million L.A. Home to Astros Owner

    Michelle Pfeiffer is officially cashing in that trademark white gold, as Bruno Mars might say. Just days after she and her longtime husband — TV producer David E. Kelley — quietly sold their $22 million Silicon Valley estate to an anonymous tech tycoon, records show the couple also unloaded one of their two L.A. homes [...]

  • Dmitri Bosov House Los Angeles

    Russian Oligarch Dmitry Bosov Buys $30 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

    Back in the late ’80s, married Russian immigrants Leonid and Natalia Glosman purchased a prime lot in Beverly Hills, Calif., upon which to build a residential monument to their financial success. But the couple — founders of a family-owned dental practice with multiple offices scattered across L.A. — soon saw their American dream morph into [...]

  • Hunter Biden House Los Angeles

    Hunter Biden Leases Groovy L.A. Midcentury Modern Home

    Though it’s been erroneously reported that he purchased the property — including by political lightning rod Ann Coulter and other right-wing news sources — embattled lawyer-lobbyist Hunter Biden is merely renting a stylish, multimillion-dollar residential hideaway in L.A.’s storied Hollywood Hills. Listing information shows the lease deal was inked over the summer of 2019, and Biden [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad