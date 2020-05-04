Aaron Bay-Schuck Upgrades to Modernist 90210 Estate

Though they first listed their Hollywood Hills home only last week, high-powered music executive Aaron Bay-Schuck and his fiancée Hannah Montgomery have already significantly upgraded their L.A. real estate circumstances with the $11 million purchase of a glamorous home tucked high into the mountains above Beverly Hills, in a neighborhood known as Beverly Hills Post Office. Records show the Warner Records CEO and co-chairman actually bought the property late last year, though the deal was consummated without any public fanfare.

The brand-new mansion lies on a gated street widely known for its collection of name-brand residents. Within the enclave are the homes of Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Jon Voight, Channing Tatum and Lisa Vanderpump, whose much larger Villa Rosa compound happens to lie directly across the street from Bay-Schuck’s new residence.

And the Bay-Schuck home sports a bit of celebrity pedigree itself. The .31-acre property was once the site of Harry Styles’ first L.A. house, acquired in 2014 for $4 million. But the British boybander held onto that 1967 structure for only two years before selling it in 2016 to local developer Simo Design, taking a major loss in the process.

Known for their organic-themed modern homes, Simo Design subsequently demolished the Styles residence and spec-built the much larger current abode, the one just sold to Bay-Schuck for $11 million. The impressive result is now a high-style architectural showpiece that will likely make any hardcore fans of contemporary modernism scream with envy.

Tucked behind a low gate, the property appears deceptively modest from the street, with only the two-car garage visible to passersby. Just beyond that façade, however, lies a long mansion that’s surrounded by tall hedges for ultimate privacy. The sloped hillside lot allows one wing of the house, the portion that contains the master suite, to be cantilevered over part of the swimming pool for more epic visual thrills.

Inside, the house differs from many other contemporary L.A. homes in its dedication to avoid excessive glitz and design frippery. The pared-down style is all clean lines and strict minimalism, though warm hardwoods and attractive natural materials keep the place from looking overly clinical.

Per the developer, the house was “designed to frame and emphasize its natural environment,” and the design inspiration was “a refined tree house.” Integrated suspended planters on the home’s upper level emphasize that commitment, with hanging gardens reminiscent of a tropical rainforest. A two-story glass atrium pierces the center of the house, and a massive open living room leads to the equally open kitchen and dining area, both of which sport thickly-veined marble built-ins — this is still a fancy treehouse worth $11 million, after all.

Though the L-shaped structure is quite large — 5,300 square feet, per the listing — the house has only three bedrooms. But each of them are ensuite and done up so lavishly that they wouldn’t look out of place at a five-star resort in Bali or Tulum. The master offers floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular canyon and hillside views, plus a fireplace, sitting area, boutique-style closet and a bathroom retreat with soothing colors of ash gray and honey. The other two bedrooms are tucked in under a 100-year-old oak tree and feature their own private balconies, spa-style baths with soaking tubs, exotic materials and custom closets.

Elsewhere in the house lies a large bonus/meditation room that could also function as a mini art gallery, gym or yoga studio. A private office overlooks the home’s courtyard via its floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, and there’s also a soundproof media room.

Beneath the cantilevered master bedroom wing is an outdoor living area with plenty of space for entertaining. A long stretch of grassy lawn runs parallel to the negative-edge swimming pool, which offers an inset spa and adjacent wooden deck for sunbathing.

Bay-Schuck is asking $5.9 million for his current home, the aforementioned architectural compound sitting high above the Sunset Strip, which he acquired from Mars candy heir Stephen Badger back in 2016. Before that, he bunked up out in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, in a $7 million modern mansion now owned by Tyra Banks.

Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass held the listing; Timothy Enright of the Enright Company repped Bay-Schuck.