Jacob Emrani Calls $12 Million Beverly Hills Estate Home

L.A.’s favorite personal injury attorney-turned-billboard mogul is moving on up in the 90210. Jacob Emrani, the flamboyant self-promoter famed for his highly unconventional “Call Jacob!” marketing techniques, has purchased a nearly 10,000 sq. ft. manor of a home just off Sunset Boulevard, in what is arguably Beverly Hills’ most coveted neighborhood pocket.

Before his big marketing push, Emrani was just another accident lawyer swimming in a veritable sea of L.A.-based accident lawyers. But then came an avalanche of catchy radio jingles and TV commercials. Soon there were billboards, plastered all over the Southland, with Emrani’s smiling face beaming down on the hellacious traffic below. And within a couple years, the Iranian-American legal guru was a SoCal household name.

Eventually, the advertising began getting increasingly strange — there were eyebrow-raising stunts like the infamous billboards showing Emrani’s head upside-down, with the accompanying text backwards, rendering it nearly impossible to decipher. Then there were the #LABron billboards, the ones specifically dedicated to getting LeBron James to join the Lakers. “People call me crazy,” says Emrani, “but I’m willing to dedicate all my resources toward making an impact.”

Whatever anyone’s opinion of the bizarre billboard tactics, they’ve clearly made a positive impact on Emrani’s bottom line. Business is booming, and his new Beverly Hills mansion cost more than $12.1 million, according to records. (They’ve also positively impacted Emrani’s relationship with the Lakers; the team recently announced a multi-season sponsorship deal with him.)

According to tax records, the bulbous Emrani mansion was originally built in 1924, though the vaguely Tudor-style structure has obviously undergone several extensive renovations in the 96 years since. Today, the two-story structure packs in seven bedrooms, ten baths and a three-car attached garage.

Walled and gated for security, the stone-clad house is partially screened from the street behind an attractive thicket of mature sycamore and liquid amber trees. Inside, there’s a grand living room with fireplace and polished hardwood floors that flow into a frilly dining room. There’s also a spacious if decoratively dated kitchen with stainless appliances and recessed pocket lighting.

Three family bedrooms are located upstairs, all of them ensuite, plus a gigantic master retreat with a fireplace, dual marble baths and dual walk-in closets — one of them completely mirror-walled — that look like a set straight out of “Dynasty.” It’s almost a surprise to not see Alexis Carrington trying on her latest wide-brimmed hat in the listing photos.

Other notable home amenities include a particularly large gym, downstairs maid’s quarters and a cavernous, wood-paneled “bonus room” that spans a whopping 1,000 square feet, per the listing, and currently includes arcade machines and built-in bookshelves adorned with assorted knick-knacks.

Towering hedges ring the backyard, helping to erase any trace of neighbors and imbuing the place with a peaceful, park-like atmosphere. There’s a newer pool with an attached spa, a large lawn that leads to a charming pergola-covered stone patio with an outdoor fireplace, and a full-size sports court. And at the far rear of the .55-acre lot is a small, vacant piece of land that Emrani will likely turn it into a full-fledged, professional-grade basketball court.

Rochelle Maize & Gayle Weiss of Nourmand & Associates held the listing; John Raanan of BMR Realty repped Emrani.