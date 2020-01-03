Hunter Biden Leases Groovy L.A. Midcentury Modern Home

Though it’s been erroneously reported that he purchased the property — including by political lightning rod Ann Coulter and other right-wing news sources — embattled lawyer-lobbyist Hunter Biden is merely renting a stylish, multimillion-dollar residential hideaway in L.A.’s storied Hollywood Hills. Listing information shows the lease deal was inked over the summer of 2019, and Biden is forking out a not-inconsequential $12,000 per month for his stay. Court documents reveal that a notice of deposition was recently delivered via first-class mail to Biden at the address in question.

A quick check of records reveals the home is actually owned by a China-born, non-famous L.A. businessman who acquired the property in 2013 for $2.2 million and attempted to sell it last year with a $3.8 million pricetag. Set just off world-famous Mulholland Drive, the house is sequestered behind a long, gated driveway and invisible from the street — perfect for a high-profile celebrity, or a political scion looking to weather stormy scandals involving everything from controversial Ukranian business dealings to paternity lawsuits to graphic strip club romps.

Originally built in 1961 and designed by venerated architecture specialists Buff & Hensman, the dynamic structure spans just over 2,000 square feet and includes an enviable array of hallmark midcentury modern features: there are floor-to-ceiling glass sliders for seamless indoor/outdoor living, terrazzo floors, an open floorplan and a minimalist, pared-down decor palette.

A recently completed, sensitive renovation included an essentially all-new kitchen with custom cabinetry and luxe SubZero and Viking stainless appliances. Out back, there’s a two-car carport, a zen courtyard with pleasingly crunchy pebble walkways, and a wraparound deck with multiple alfresco dining spaces and panoramic views that take in a substantial swath of the L.A. basin and the San Fernando Valley.

The vaguely arrowhead-shaped pool is a long jaunt from the house itself, set down a pine tree-canopied pathway and tucked privately into a lower hillside area. Perched directly over the water is a glass-encased cabana that could easily be transformed into a private office or safe space.

John Galich and Dan Schott of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Jonathan Mogharrabi of The Agency repped Biden.