×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hunter Biden Leases Groovy L.A. Midcentury Modern Home

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
hunter-biden-house
24 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$12,000 per month
Size:
2,012 square feet, 3 beds, 3 baths

Though it’s been erroneously reported that he purchased the property — including by political lightning rod Ann Coulter and other right-wing news sources — embattled lawyer-lobbyist Hunter Biden is merely renting a stylish, multimillion-dollar residential hideaway in L.A.’s storied Hollywood Hills. Listing information shows the lease deal was inked over the summer of 2019, and Biden is forking out a not-inconsequential $12,000 per month for his stay. Court documents reveal that a notice of deposition was recently delivered via first-class mail to Biden at the address in question.

A quick check of records reveals the home is actually owned by a China-born, non-famous L.A. businessman who acquired the property in 2013 for $2.2 million and attempted to sell it last year with a $3.8 million pricetag. Set just off world-famous Mulholland Drive, the house is sequestered behind a long, gated driveway and invisible from the street — perfect for a high-profile celebrity, or a political scion looking to weather stormy scandals involving everything from controversial Ukranian business dealings to paternity lawsuits to graphic strip club romps.

Originally built in 1961 and designed by venerated architecture specialists Buff & Hensman, the dynamic structure spans just over 2,000 square feet and includes an enviable array of hallmark midcentury modern features: there are floor-to-ceiling glass sliders for seamless indoor/outdoor living, terrazzo floors, an open floorplan and a minimalist, pared-down decor palette.

Popular on Variety

A recently completed, sensitive renovation included an essentially all-new kitchen with custom cabinetry and luxe SubZero and Viking stainless appliances. Out back, there’s a two-car carport, a zen courtyard with pleasingly crunchy pebble walkways, and a wraparound deck with multiple alfresco dining spaces and panoramic views that take in a substantial swath of the L.A. basin and the San Fernando Valley.

The vaguely arrowhead-shaped pool is a long jaunt from the house itself, set down a pine tree-canopied pathway and tucked privately into a lower hillside area. Perched directly over the water is a glass-encased cabana that could easily be transformed into a private office or safe space.

John Galich and Dan Schott of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Jonathan Mogharrabi of The Agency repped Biden.

 

More Dirt

  • Hunter Biden House Los Angeles

    Hunter Biden Leases Groovy L.A. Midcentury Modern Home

    Though it’s been erroneously reported that he purchased the property — including by political lightning rod Ann Coulter and other right-wing news sources — embattled lawyer-lobbyist Hunter Biden is merely renting a stylish, multimillion-dollar residential hideaway in L.A.’s storied Hollywood Hills. Listing information shows the lease deal was inked over the summer of 2019, and Biden [...]

  • Jordan McGraw House Los Angeles

    Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw Lists Wildly Decorated Beverly Hills Villa

    A remarkably wacky house in the mountains above Beverly Hills recently popped up for sale with $5.75 million asking price, as was first spotted by the L.A. Times. Crammed to the gills with a seemingly nonsensical cacophony of random doodads and bric-a-brac — there are lavender sofas, angry stuffed anime figures and a glass-encased gun [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch House Bel Air

    2019's Titanic Real Estate Deals Sank Records Nationwide

    (Story first published in the January 2, 2020 print issue of Variety.) Political uncertainty and fears of recession have not broken the real estate market’s stride. Against all odds, 2019 was a banner year for nine-figure deals, particularly in Los Angeles, where the historic-price record was set twice within a four-month period. New York and [...]

  • Bill Maher House Catalina Island

    Bill Maher Buys Catalina Island Getaway

    While the new decade has only just begun, Bill Maher has wasted no time in securing himself a quiet retreat to enjoy the Roaring Twenties redux, free from the typical L.A. bustle. The stand-up comic and longtime TV host forked over exactly $1 million for a cozy vacation pad within a gated community in Avalon, Calif., [...]

  • Shaun White House Malibu

    Shaun White Sells $11.8 Million Malibu House to Neighbor

    Perennially itchy-footed Olympian Shaun White has wrapped up 2019 by skating out of his scenic Malibu spread, selling the ranch-style Point Dume abode for $11.8 million in a deal inked off-market. That’s a decent return for the three-time gold medalist, who bought the place six years ago from “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss for just [...]

  • Iskra Lawrence House Los Angeles New

    Iskra Lawrence Lists New Jersey Condo, Buys Midcentury L.A. Bungalow

    British social media star-turned-model Iskra Lawrence is officially switching American coasts, having punted her luxe townhouse in Edgewater, New Jersey onto the market and closing on a cozy, traditional California ranch house in L.A.’s suburban Sherman Oaks neighborhood. It’s been a whirlwind year for the millennial influencer, who has amassed an impressive 4.5 million Instagram [...]

  • Michelle Pfeiffer House Woodside

    Michelle Pfeiffer Quietly Sells $22 Million Silicon Valley Compound

    At long last, Michelle Pfeiffer and her powerhouse film/television producer husband David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” “Boston Legal,”) have managed to unload their spacious estate in tony Woodside, Calif., up north in the San Francisco Bay Area. Though the $22 million deal was consummated off-market earlier this month, it’s no [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad