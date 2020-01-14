×

Sheldon Adelson’s Son Buys $6.5 Million Starter House

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
25 View Gallery
Seller:
Michael Rubel & Kristin Rey
Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.55 million
Size:
5,481 square feet, 5 beds, 6 baths

22-year-old Adam Adelson graduated from USC last year and has wasted little time in transitioning to adult life, having just closed on a slick new L.A. bachelor pad. Tucked away in the hills above Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood, on the city’s aggressively expensive Westside, the light-filled contemporary home is quite grown-up and was sold by Mike Rubel, a managing partner at talent juggernaut CAA.

Adelson is the elder adopted son of casino mega-tycoon Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, a member of USC’s board of directors and a licensed physician who specializes in drug addiction. The Adelson family’s net worth currently hovers around $42 billion, according to Forbes, making Sheldon one of the 25 richest people on the globe and President Trump’s most financially generous backer.

The younger Adelson’s new property is completely walled and gated for privacy, of course, and offers a spacious motorcourt plus an attached two-car garage. Originally built in 1947, the house itself was designed in a rather ho-hum traditional architectural style; over the decades, however, the structure has undergone multiple remodels. Today, the property has a decided contemporary flair, with an open-concept floorplan, unvarnished hardwood floors and banks of glassy Fleetwood sliders.

Select amenities include a living room with gorgeous views of the surrounding treetops and the glittery L.A. skyline, a unique and stylishly curved fireplace that divides the living and formal dining areas, a wet bar and a light-filled kitchen with top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances. The master suite, tucked away in its own private wing, has an eye-popping wall of glass with verdant canyon views, while the attached bath has a large skylight and a built-in soaking tub for relaxation.

Popular on Variety

The .7-acre hillside lot is also admirably private, surrounded by mature evergreen trees and and lush hedges. The backyard additionally offers a P-shaped swimming pool and adjacent spa, secluded terraces for moments of quiet reflection and shaded patios for alfresco dining.

Nice as Adam Adelson’s first house may be, it’s little more than a shack compared to his family’s other homes. Back in 2015, his much older half-sister Yasmin Lukatz paid a brain-freezing $35.3 million in cash for a titanic compound up north in Atherton, Calif.; his father, meanwhile, has spent at least $70 million buying up eight homes in Malibu, Calif.

And Adelson grew up in his parents’ enormous main residence in Las Vegas, NV — a shopping mall-sized, 44,000 sq. ft. mega-mansion that sprawls across three parcels of land, contains 20 bathrooms and even has its own private waterpark.

Larry Young and Penny Negrin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing; Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland repped Adelson.

More Dirt

  • Adam Adelson House Brentwood

    Sheldon Adelson's Son Buys $6.5 Million Starter House

    22-year-old Adam Adelson graduated from USC last year and has wasted little time in transitioning to adult life, having just closed on a slick new L.A. bachelor pad. Tucked away in the hills above Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood, on the city’s aggressively expensive Westside, the light-filled contemporary home is quite grown-up and was sold by [...]

  • Brendan Iribe House Los Angeles

    Oculus Co-Founder Brendan Iribe Buys $13 Million L.A. Mansion

    He’s back at it again. Tech titan Brendan Iribe, who has a penchant for collecting luxury houses like they’re so many Baby Yoda action figurines, has paid about $13.3 million — in cash — for a large mansion in the posh seaside community of Pacific Palisades, deep on L.A.’s Westside. Back in 2012, Iribe co-founded [...]

  • Gary Friedman House Beverly Hills

    RH CEO Gary Friedman Buys $37 Million Beverly Hills Estate

    Yet another sky-high residential transaction has recorded in one of L.A.’s tonier zip codes. This time, a brand-new house tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills — in an area of Los Angeles city known as Beverly Hills Post Office — sold for $37 million to Gary Friedman, the sociable and perma-tanned longtime CEO of [...]

  • Pauly Shore House

    Stand-Up Comic Pauly Shore Lists Longtime L.A. Home

    Stand-up comic, 1990s film actor and comedy scion Pauly Shore is asking a dead serious $9.5 million for a sleek, city-view contemporary home atop Nichols Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that digital records indicate was first floated for sale off-market with a pie-in-the-sky $13 million price tag. The “Encino Man” star, whose late mother Mitzi [...]

  • Larry King House

    Larry King Sheds Beverly Hills Mansion

    In the wake of a surprise divorce filing in early 2019, after almost 22 years of marriage, veteran radio and television broadcaster Larry King has sold an opulently appointed Beverly Hills mansion for $15.5 million. The recently recorded sale price is a notable bit under the slightly shy of $17 million price tag but still [...]

  • Robert Friedland House Hollywood Hills

    Billionaire Robert Friedland Buys $26 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

    2020 in L.A. is already off to a pricey start, at least where real estate is concerned. Last week, billionaire Ivanhoe Mines magnate Robert Friedland and his wife Darlene paid a hair under $26 million — $25.95, to be exact — for a contemporary showpiece in the Hollywood Hills, within the Doheny Estates enclave and [...]

  • JoJo Siwa House Tarzana

    JoJo Siwa Bows Into New L.A. Mansion

    Bow-wearing teenager JoJo Siwa has come a long way since her reality TV origins on “Dance Moms.” These days, the vivacious multimillionaire pop superstar has amassed a legion of worldwide fans and reaped a fortune through merch and makeup. And those (in)famous giant bows, of course, which alone have sold an eye-popping 40 million units [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad