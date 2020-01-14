Sheldon Adelson’s Son Buys $6.5 Million Starter House

22-year-old Adam Adelson graduated from USC last year and has wasted little time in transitioning to adult life, having just closed on a slick new L.A. bachelor pad. Tucked away in the hills above Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood, on the city’s aggressively expensive Westside, the light-filled contemporary home is quite grown-up and was sold by Mike Rubel, a managing partner at talent juggernaut CAA.

Adelson is the elder adopted son of casino mega-tycoon Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, a member of USC’s board of directors and a licensed physician who specializes in drug addiction. The Adelson family’s net worth currently hovers around $42 billion, according to Forbes, making Sheldon one of the 25 richest people on the globe and President Trump’s most financially generous backer.

The younger Adelson’s new property is completely walled and gated for privacy, of course, and offers a spacious motorcourt plus an attached two-car garage. Originally built in 1947, the house itself was designed in a rather ho-hum traditional architectural style; over the decades, however, the structure has undergone multiple remodels. Today, the property has a decided contemporary flair, with an open-concept floorplan, unvarnished hardwood floors and banks of glassy Fleetwood sliders.

Select amenities include a living room with gorgeous views of the surrounding treetops and the glittery L.A. skyline, a unique and stylishly curved fireplace that divides the living and formal dining areas, a wet bar and a light-filled kitchen with top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances. The master suite, tucked away in its own private wing, has an eye-popping wall of glass with verdant canyon views, while the attached bath has a large skylight and a built-in soaking tub for relaxation.

The .7-acre hillside lot is also admirably private, surrounded by mature evergreen trees and and lush hedges. The backyard additionally offers a P-shaped swimming pool and adjacent spa, secluded terraces for moments of quiet reflection and shaded patios for alfresco dining.

Nice as Adam Adelson’s first house may be, it’s little more than a shack compared to his family’s other homes. Back in 2015, his much older half-sister Yasmin Lukatz paid a brain-freezing $35.3 million in cash for a titanic compound up north in Atherton, Calif.; his father, meanwhile, has spent at least $70 million buying up eight homes in Malibu, Calif.

And Adelson grew up in his parents’ enormous main residence in Las Vegas, NV — a shopping mall-sized, 44,000 sq. ft. mega-mansion that sprawls across three parcels of land, contains 20 bathrooms and even has its own private waterpark.

Larry Young and Penny Negrin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing; Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland repped Adelson.