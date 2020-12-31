Shania Twain’s Son Eja Lange Nabs Midcentury L.A. Starter House

Country music superstar Shania Twain is one of the most successful musicians of all time, with a career spanning nearly 30 years, five Grammy awards to her name, and a net worth that’s widely reported to hover somewhere around $400 million. The Canada native sports a world-class real estate portfolio to match her success, too, with lavish homes around the globe — an estate in the Bahamas, a lakefront cottage in Canada, and her main residence, a villa in Corseaux, Switzerland, that overlooks Lake Geneva, plus former compounds in New Zealand and the West Indies.

Twain’s only child, son Eja D’Angelo Lange, appears to be following in his mother’s real estate footsteps. Records indicate the 19-year-old has just shelled out $1.8 million for an impressive starter house in Tinseltown, over in the Eastside neighborhood of Los Feliz.

Tucked into a charming, pedestrian-friendly hillside pocket of town, the new Lange estate consists of a 1961 midcentury modern home that spans about 2,300 square feet and was extensively updated in 2014. Secured behind tall redwood gates and watched over by cameras, the structure appears to be a single-story cottage from the street. Out back, however, the place drops down mullet-style to three full floors.

The uppermost level, accessed via the front door, is essentially one giant open room. Skylights and whitewashed ceiling beams give the space an airy, sunny vibe, while a fireplace and big-picture windows in the living area only up the ambience. A glass sliding door opens to a covered balcony with spectacular views of the nearby Silver Lake hills and the San Gabriel mountains off in the distance; inside, there’s also a chic open kitchen with stainless appliances and a powder room.

With the exception of a wee washer/dryer space, the home’s middle floor is entirely devoted to a sumptuous master suite, complete with a private office, bedroom-sized walk-in closet, and a spa-style bath with an impressively huge glass shower and dual vanities. There’s a balcony on this floor, too, that takes in the same awesome views as the one upstairs.

Down on the lowest level are two perfectly adequate guest bedrooms that share a full bathroom with the family room, which is currently equipped with frilly wallpaper but could easily be converted into a media room or perhaps a petite gym. Upstairs, there’s also an attached garage that can accommodate one large car, or perhaps two Mopeds.

Like most homes in this particular neighborhood, the Lange residence sits cheek-to-jowl with its neighbors and has essentially no yard, thanks to the steep hillside — good for maintenance costs, bad for private romps with Fido. But with those sweeping views, the house feels as though it has L.A.’s entire Eastside in the backyard.

Todd Henricks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing; Sarah Arlington of Keller Williams repped Lange.