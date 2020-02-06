×

Saudi Princess Maha Alsaud Tries Again in Mulholland Estates

It’s a new decade, and at least one royal family member is hoping the new year brings more fruitful real estate returns. Back in spring 2019, HRH Saudi Princess Maha Alsaud put her designer-renovated, part-time home in L.A.’s celeb-packed Mulholland Estates up for sale with a $9.5 million pricetag. But unfortunately for Her Royal Highness, no buyer considering the luxe villa was willing to meet her at that lofty price point before the house was yanked off the market.

With zero luck on her first merry-go-round ride, Princess Maha has re-strategized, relisting her 90210 digs with the same crop of glossy listing photos but a newly improved asking price that’s been slashed by a cool 1.5 million bucks. For $7.995 million, a buyer will receive this spacious, well-maintained villa in one of L.A.’s most exclusive enclaves — the same guard-gated community that is home to the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Vanna White, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Rob Dyrdek, Mark Burg and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, who just put his own Mulholland Estates manor up for grabs with a $9.5 million ask. Just to name a few.

Princess Maha bought this house in 2013 for just a smidgen under $7 million, records reveal, and subsequently hired L.A.-based designer Robyn Jenkins to do up the interior decor in a manner befitting the owner’s international, sophisticated lifestyle and background. (Jenkins is also responsible for the opulent contemporary decor of Princess Maha’s palatial 25-bedroom main residence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently photographed for an issue of Vogue Arabia.)

While most homes in Mulholland Estates — sited high in the mountains far above Sherman Oaks — are suburban-esque McMansions built to visually emulate Tuscan/Mediterranean villas, Princess Maha’s house was originally built in 1990 and sports atypical architecture that’s perhaps best described as ’80s modern with a distinctly Japanese-influenced twist.

Landscaping details include a courtyard entry with fountain and carefully sculpted hedges and shrubs. The skylit foyer floods the area with natural light, and the chocolate brown hardwood floors continue throughout the 7,648 sq. ft. mansion. There’s a step-down formal living room with wet bar and a large family room, both of which open to the gardens via glassy French doors. Other spaces include a library with royal red carpeting, an eat-in kitchen with butcher block countertops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances, and a formal dining room.

Upstairs, the lavish master offers a private sitting area plus a spa-style bath with soaking tub. There’s also a huge private outdoor balcony that overlooks the property’s half-acre of grounds, plus four additional guest/family bedrooms, all of them ensuite.

The backyard feels akin to a tropical resort, dotted by towering palm trees and sporting an emerald-green grassy lawn. There’s also a large rectangular swimming pool with a slide, tall hedges for privacy, a covered loggia for alfresco dining and a sports court.

It’s not publicly known why Princess Maha is selling in L.A., but the cosmopolitan royal frequently travels the world and wears a multifaceted array of professional hats — she’s a doctor of internal medicine at King Faisal hospital and an associate professor of medicine at Alfaisal University, not to mention a high-profile, fundraiser-hosting supporter of education and the arts — so perhaps her work in this town is done, and it’s on to a new project in a new city.

Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

