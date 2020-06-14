Saudi Prince Asks $40 Million for 39-Bathroom Beverly Park Compound

After months of shopping it around off-market and at least two aborted escrows, His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Nasser has finally deigned to plunk his epic Beverly Park compound onto the open market, in hopes the palatial estate will receive a warmer reception there. The $39.95 million ask is the same pricetag saddled on the property during its first go-round as a pocket listing.

Arguably the most prestigious gated community in L.A., Beverly Park has three guarded entrances, plus 24/7 security patrols. The neighborhood of about 70 estates lies high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, was developed in the 1980s and remains primarily known for its collection of exceptionally large homes. The smallest house in the community measures about 8,000 square feet — a mansion by any standard — and the largest abodes can top 30,000 square feet.

It’s no secret that at least four of the supersized homes in Beverly Park are owned by various members of the Saudi royal family. Of those four, Prince Turki’s spread is easily the biggest, and it’s also one of the largest estates in the entire enclave. Spanning nearly five acres, his two-parcel compound features two separate mansions plus detached staff quarters. Altogether, according to property records, the Disneyland-esque residential confection has about 43,000 square feet of living space with 22 bedrooms and an unfathomable 39 bathrooms.

Related Stories

The Alsaud family has owned the land since the early 1990s and custom-built the current homes in 1995, according to tax documents. But listing photos indicate that Prince Turki and his royal entourage are likely long gone from the premises; the high-maintenance property appears essentially vacant, with only a few scattered bits of furniture in the hulking houses. And the entire estate, inside and out, looks as though it would benefit from a thorough renovation; while undeniably luxe, the home’s interiors are decoratively dated, and the gardens appear a bit scraggy.

The Mediterranean-style main house spans a megamansion-worthy 26,000 square feet with 14 beds and 22 baths, and offers a sweeping motorcourt for guests, plus a smaller secondary motorcourt by the attached four-car garage. Double doors open into a grand entrance gallery with twin staircases, and acres of white marble and gold fixtures are everywhere. A huge living room — or maybe it’s a ballroom — offers a cavernous fireplace, parquet wood floors and French doors leading out to a loggia; a similarly cavernous but surprisingly outdated family room has room for all of Prince Turki’s seven grown children, plus their various spouses. There’s also a dining room with a custom table that can seat 35, per the listing, and a 4,000 sq. ft. master suite with dual dressing rooms, dual bathrooms and a bedroom so enormous that it practically qualifies as commercial warehouse space.

The 14,000 sq. ft. guesthouse is done up in a copycat style to the main house, with similar furnishings and finishes. Adjacent to the guesthouse is a 3,000 sq. ft., tower-like structure for housing excess staff members, with space between the buildings for multiple automobiles. Property records say the guesthouse and staff building alone have 8 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms between them.

Nestled onto its knoll-top lot, Prince Turki’s estate is actually one of the few properties in Beverly Park that have clear, if distant, views of the L.A. basin and even the Pacific Ocean. The main house also contains a large infinity-edged swimming pool, and there’s ample patio space for a large crew of sunbathers.

Some of His Royal Highness’ immediate neighbors include a trove of Hollywood celebrities: Sofia Vergara, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Denzel Washington, Kimora Lee Simmons, Sylvester Stallone and Mark Wahlberg are all within sugar-borrowing distance. For a few years, Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie leased a Beverly Park estate just two doors away from the Prince Turki compound, though they’ve since moved on to their gargantuan new Atlanta megamansion.

Now in his 70s, Prince Turki was one of many Saudi royals and businessmen arrested on corruption charges in Riyadh back in 2017, though that matter appears to have since been resolved. The qualified fighter pilot and arms dealer continues to maintain an international real estate portfolio, including lavish mansions in Riyadh, Barcelona and London, and he is still considered one of the wealthiest men in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

David Kramer and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.