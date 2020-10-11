Oil Heiress Aileen Getty Adds All-New Contemporary Mansion to Her Portfolio

Aileen Getty, granddaughter of larger-than-life tycoon J. Paul Getty — once the world’s richest man — has added another gem to her already many-feathered real estate cap. Property records reveal the oil heiress recently shelled out $3.8 million for a chic contemporary home in Studio City.

Of course, Getty is certainly no stranger to the high-end real estate columns and beyond. The rebellious teen turned HIV-positive addict, turned benevolent philanthropist has snatched up prime pieces of L.A. property over the last few years. Last year, she beat out a bevy of other bidders to buy Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine’s stunning Los Feliz midcentury modern for $4.1 million — $315,000 more than the asking price. Her newest acquisition, all-new and conspicuously glossy, is located on a quiet street in the desirable Studio City neighborhood. It’s got five bedrooms and six bathrooms within about 5,200 square feet of roomy living space and includes all the state-of-the-art smart home wizardry available to mankind.

Though few will confuse it with a bonafide midcentury modern, the home’s entrancing walls of glass certainly give off 1960s stylistic echoes of yore. The structure’s silhouette is boxy, and the exterior walls have been completely covered in smooth, neutral-toned stucco. Black trim accent and the wood-paneled garage and front door provide pops of warm color, while a series of floating platform concrete steps lead guests from the driveway to the entryway.

The interiors follow a breezy open floorplan and include snow white walls, recessed lighting and Italian ceramic tiling that can be found throughout the length of the space. The formal living room area is exceedingly roomy and bathed in natural light; the den is flanked on either side by a series of floor-to-ceiling glass windows — that can become opaque on demand — and a large pocket sliding door that gazes into the backyard.

The kitchen and formal dining area share a single large space, with the former boasting sleek, all-white German cabinetry that neatly contrasts with ceramic and wood-paneled walls. Naturally, there’s all the usual high-end appliances, plus a wine cooler and an interesting mix of ceramic and wood countertops. On the room’s opposite side lies the formal dining area, marked by a linear chandelier and a fetching piece of circular neon artwork. The dining area also has direct access to the pool and patio area via a Fleetwood glass door.

A floating staircase leads to the upper level, where there’s an office, master suite and additional family bedrooms. All the bedrooms feature homey oak floors, while the mod master suite amps the style factor up with narrow floor-to-ceiling windows and two wicker pendant lanterns in the bedroom, and a nearly all-white bathroom that also includes a large soaking tub and steam shower. Of course, the obligatory walk-in closet features a gargantuan dressing area of the kind expected in a house of this size and caliber.

Outside, the backyard contains a dramatic sunken courtyard area centered around a marble fire pit, while a mature tree provides plenty of shade. Just beyond the courtyard is the property’s long, rectangular swimming pool, the perfect place to cool off before warming up while chatting near the firepit with friends.

In addition to this Studio City buy and her Los Feliz midcentury, Getty also owns a Malibu spread on exclusive Point Dume — purchased from apparel-lifestyle designer James Perse for $13 million in 2016.

Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates held the listing; Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland repped Getty.