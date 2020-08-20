Herbalife Heir Alex Hughes Buys on Malibu’s Carbon Beach

Though he’s still in his 20s, young Alexander Reynolds Hughes can already call himself a resident of one of Southern California’s most exclusive neighborhood pockets — Malibu’s Carbon Beach, the shockingly pricey strip of sand alternatively known as Billionaire’s Beach. The youthful Herbalife scion has paid nearly $9 million for an oceanfront cottage near the homes of long-established financial heavyweights like Larry Ellison, Eli Broad, Michael Milken, and Haim Saban.

Fully revamped inside and out, the petite house — it spans less than 1,800 square feet, per tax records — contains three luxury bedrooms, each with their own ensuite bath. The entire place is done up in an attractive, beachy manner with cool neutral decor and minimalist lines. Whitewashed oak floors blend with crisp white walls and towering walls of glass to create a soothing retreat, and the vacation getaway vibe is additionally enhanced by custom teak furniture included in the sale.

The open floorplan features an eat-in kitchen with high-end stainless appliances (Miele, Wolf, Thermador) that opens to a fireplace-equipped living area, plus a wraparound outdoor deck with staggering views of the Malibu coastline. There’s also a surprisingly spacious pebble courtyard with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining, while the attached garage will keep two luxury cars safe from the seaside city’s morning mist — careful when backing out onto bustling PCH, however.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has its own fireplace and its own private outdoor deck with firepit, while the master bath offers dual vanities and a modern, glassy shower. One or both of the two spare bedrooms could easily double as a home gym/yoga studio, while the so-called smart home is equipped with all the latest tech — dimmable LED lighting, Nest thermostats, and a remotely-controlled security gate.

Hughes, 28, is the sole heir to the estate of Mark Hughes, Herbalife’s entrepreneurial founder, who died at his own Malibu home back in 2000. Hughes left behind a vast fortune believed to be worth at least $400 million, the bulk of which will transfer to Alexander upon his 35th birthday. The estate’s assets include an infamous mountaintop high above Beverly Hills that was recently the subject of a bizarre legal saga.

Despite his youth, Hughes is hardly new to luxury real estate. With his mother, former actress Suzan Hughes, he co-owns an 11,000 sq. ft. Beverly Hills mansion that she purchased back in 1998 and is likely worth $20 million today. And back in 2013, when he was just 21, Hughes paid actor Jim Carrey $13.4 million for his longtime home in the guard-gated Malibu Colony community, a property Hughes continues to own.

Asher and Dash Ross of the Ross Brothers held the Carbon Beach listing; Samantha Littrell of Coldwell Banker repped Hughes.