Helicopter Heiress Cindy Robinson Flies Out of Hollywood Hills Hideaway

Now that she’s upgraded to a $14.5 million Malibu mansion, L.A. native Cindy Robinson apparently has no need for her Hollywood Hills starter home. The 33-year-old heiress to an enormous helicopter fortune is flipping the bird at her former digs, propelling the elegant home onto the market with a $6.25 million ask. Records reveal she bought the fortified property seven years ago for $4.5 million.

Originally built in 1921 but since extensively renovated, the approximately 6,000 sq. ft. mansion is perhaps best described as a vaguely neo-Tuscan meets Frank Lloyd Wright prairie-style residential affair. Whatever the correct architectural vernacular, the structure is large and guaranteed to impress guests who make it beyond the double-gated and camera-watched driveway.

Inside, the decor veers toward generic contemporary luxury, with dark brown hardwood floors offset against white walls and inoffensive neutral decor. Public spaces include a fireplace-equipped living room immediately to the left of the front door, a formal dining room to the right, and a more casual family room straight ahead, past the staircase.

The family room is open to the chef’s kitchen, which is naturally outfitted with a slew of top-end stainless appliances — Wolf and SubZero among them — and has direct access to the backyard, where there’s a covered loggia perfect for outdoor dining, a grassy lawn, plunge pool/spa, and a two-story guesthouse.

Back in the main house, three large bedroom suites lie in the private upstairs area, including a master suite with private patio and steam shower. There’s also a large finished attic, perfect for use as an office or art studio.

Besides her new Malibu estate, a thorough dig through records reveals Robinson and her husband, Tim Mullen, maintain an eye-popping array of lavish properties that include a $10 million oceanfront mansion in Hermosa Beach and a Hawaiian cottage at the exclusive Kukio Golf and Beach Club that’s currently for sale, asking $6.2 million. Robinson and/or her brother Mark also own a mansion in Lake Tahoe’s billionaire-infested Martis Camp gated community

Robinson is the only daughter of entrepreneur Frank Robinson, 90, and his late cancer activist wife, Barbara Robinson. Frank Robinson founded and grew Robinson Helicopter Company from a tiny upstart into one of the world’s leading global manufacturer of civilian choppers, with $200 million in annual revenue and more than 1,300 employees. The Robinson R44, their most famous model, has been the world’s best-selling civilian helicopter for over 20 years.

H. Blair Chang of The Agency and Jon Grogan of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty jointly hold the listing.