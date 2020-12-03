Elizabeth Hilfiger Has Designs on This Midcentury Modern Hideaway

It’s not always easy being the daughter of a world-renowned fashion designer. For Elizabeth Hilfiger, the third of Tommy Hilfiger’s five children, it means the inevitable “annoying” comparisons between her dad’s work and her own designs, whimsically free-spirited creations that differ markedly from the elder Hilfiger’s categorically preppy, classical fare.

Still, the 27-year-old RISD alum has managed to carve out a professional identity of her own, and her funky Foo and Foo brand is well into its third year and going strong. Though raised primarily in her family’s longtime Greenwich, Connecticut home base, the art lover has primarily resided in LA since 2015, initially in a rented townhome on L.A.’s Eastside, and now in a stylish Los Feliz house, for which she recently paid nearly $1.8 million, winning a hard-fought bidding war that began at the property’s original ask of just $1.5 million.

Originally built in 1952 and set on a high knoll that towers above the street, the blocky midcentury has clearly undergone a renovation or three in the decades since it was birthed into existence. Behind the austere grey and multi-windowed façade lies a sunny, light-flooded house with 1,855 square feet of open-plan living space, where the trendy white walls and ceilings are countered by the rich honey hues of the hardwood floors.

The home’s centerpiece, a whitewashed brick fireplace that prominently juts out from a corner of the informal living/dining space, overlooks the backyard via a sliding glass door. On the other side of the centrally planted staircase, the kitchen offers stainless appliances and undeniably beautiful wooden cabinetry. There are three bedrooms and two tastefully updated bathrooms, all of them housed under distinctly midcentury pitched ceilings.

Outside, the steeply-sloped property is landscaped simply, with drought-tolerant native SoCal plantings. From the street, a long staircase effectively bisects an ivy garden on its way to the pale yellow fromt door; out back, thickets of palms and banana plants ring the concrete patio, into which is set a kidney-shaped swimming pool.

Cari Field of ACME Real Estate held the listing; Gabriel Pelaez of Keller Williams repped Hilfiger.