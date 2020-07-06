Dr. Phil’s Son Scores $10 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

After an exhaustive house hunt and fresh off his engagement to reality TV denizen and E! host Morgan Stewart, aspiring rockstar Jordan McGraw has received an early wedding present in the form of a lavish Beverly Hills house. Property records reveal the 34-year-old’s 6,500 sq. ft. new mansion was paid for by his parents — talk show stalwart Dr. Phil McGraw and longtime wife Robin — and ran them exactly $10 million in cash.

Tucked within the exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, on a hillside lot of more than half an acre, the single-story contemporary was developed on speculation by Woodbridge Group, the now-defunct $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme orchestrated by imprisoned developer Robert Shapiro. Woodbridge acquired the property for $5.2 million in 2015, subsequently razed the existing unmemorable house and replaced it with a much glitzier structure.

Walled and gated for security, the mini-estate offers a front-facing two-car garage and a hedged front yard with grassy lawn. Inside, voluminous spaces include a light-filled great room with walls of glass, clerestory windows, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a wooden wet bar. A massive fireplace hewn from Italian Basaltina tile bisects the room; on the far side of the space is a dining area that overlooks the backyard and is open to the eat-in kitchen, which includes backlit custom walnut cabinetry and a chic array of Miele appliances.

There are three guest bedrooms in the house, all of them with ensuite baths, plus a master retreat accessed via a hallway off the great room. That snazzy space flaunts dual walk-in closets and dual baths, one of them done up in dark grey marble and the other slathered in white marble. There’s also a potential fifth bedroom that currently services as a mirror-walled gym, plus a cozy home theater.

Perhaps the biggest downside to this property is that it has no views of L.A.’s city lights, unlike many other homes in the hillside Trousdale neighborhood. The backyard is also notably petite, though it packs in all the requisite luxe amenities — there’s a dark-bottomed plunge pool with inset spa, a grassy patch of lawn for Fido, and an outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ and refrigerator that services a concrete patio with space for alfresco entertaining.

The brand-new property also presents an appealing fresh canvas for McGraw, who is well-known for his outsized decorative proclivities. Last year, his 90210 starter mansion went internationally viral for its wild custom interiors, though the artsy house of horrors quickly sold to local heiress Anna Shay for its full $5.75 million asking price.

Although a $10 million house present might sound dear to financial mortals, it’s perfectly normal in the McGraw family. Back in 2011, Dr. Phil and Robin bought their first son Jay McGraw a $10 million estate out in Calabasas, where he and his wife, former Playboy model Erica Dahm — continue to reside. The elder McGraws, for their part, bunk up at their $30 million Mediterranean-style compound in the mountains above Beverly Hills’ Benedict Canyon neighborhood.

Sally Forster Jones, Tomer Fridman, and Adam Rosenfeld of Compass shared the listing; Billy Dolan of Hilton & Hyland repped the McGraws.