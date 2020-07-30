David Bonderman’s Daughter Pays Cash for L.A. Starter Home

A walled and gated compound hidden on a private cul-de-sac deep in the Hollywood Hills — and effusively described as an “organic modern private tropical retreat” in listing materials — has sold for $5.7 million, a large number for the area. The new homeowner is Zoe Frost Bonderman, the 27-year-old daughter of multibillionaire David Bonderman, minority owner of the Boston Celtics, a former Uber board member, and a high-profile Texas-based private equity tycoon.

Frost Bonderman is more than just another L.A. heiress, however, she’s also a budding music mogul who owns Made in the Shade (MITS) Records, a fast-growing indie label based in Los Angeles. Like her father, she’s also established herself as a major left-leaning political donor, having given hundreds of thousands to progressive causes over the last several years.

Brand-new and nestled in a tropical forest of palms and bamboo, the teak-sided house flaunts decor with a very niche focus on high-end zen minimalism. There are clean-lined surfaces, organic hardwoods, bespoke finishes, and retractable glass doors that blend the indoors with the out in a quintessentially SoCal manner, making the place more reminiscent of a boutique hotel in an Indonesian jungle than a house just minutes from bustling Hollywood.

There are five bedrooms in nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, an ultra-chic kitchen done up in sophisticated shades of honey and graphite, and a private balcony in the upstairs master suite that overlooks the lush yard. Out back, a slim concrete patio sports a firepit and built-in banquette.

Perhaps the property’s most notable feature is its natural mountain creek, which gurgles in a wash directly below the main house, overlooked via a wooden bridge. Croaking native frogs and mosquito fish lend to the peaceful ambience, while stone pathways criss-cross the entire estate, from the main house down to the glass-sided swimming pool.

Although it appears to be her L.A. starter home, property records reveal the Hollywood Hills compound is not Bonderman’s first-ever house purchase. Back in 2018, she and her musician partner Michael Sherman paid $1.8 million for a modern residence in her part-time stomping ground of San Diego, Calif., which the couple continue to own.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Ryan Main of Compass repped Bonderman.