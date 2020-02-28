×

Bigi Jackson Nabs Calabasas Starter House

Location:
Calabasas, Calif.
Price:
$2.62 million
Size:
6,382 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

It’s hard to believe, but Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson is now all grown up. Michael Jackson’s youngest child — perhaps still best-known by his childhood nickname Blanket — is a legal adult with his own YouTube channel, Film Family, posting film reviews with his brother. He’s also following in his older siblings’ real estate footsteps, having recently shelled out more than $2.6 million for a starter house with plenty of room to grow.

Tucked away within one of Calabasas’ many 24/7 guard-gated communities and additionally protected by a vigilant security patrol, the new Jackson estate has nearly 6,400 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and an ample 7.5 baths. Built in 1990 but extensively renovated since, the vaguely Mediterranean-style house additionally offers a three-car attached garage, three fireplaces and manicured grassy lawns front and rear.

A custom glass-and-wrought iron front door opens into a double-height foyer guaranteed to impress guests. An elegantly curved, carpeted staircase leads past a crystal chandelier to the home’s upper level, where there are four large bedrooms — all of them with en-suite baths. The master bedroom sports wall-to-wall beige carpeting, dual spa-style baths with beige tile, steam showers and built-in soaking tub, and a petite “gym area,” per the listing.

Back downstairs, most of the public rooms impress with elegant hardwood floors, and the oversized living room includes another crystal chandelier, a coffered ceiling and heavy gold drapes for a wee touch of royalty in the San Fernando Valley. There’s also a formal dining room, a butler’s pantry, a family room with wet bar and a huge kitchen with dark-stained wood cabinetry, granite countertops and a full range of high-end stainless appliances.

The backyard was partially redone by the home’s previous owner, a non-famous woman, and now includes a large swimming pool and spa, a loggia for alfresco dining, a built-in BBQ area with bar-style seating and a spacious lawn. Mature trees and towering hedges surround most of the property, imbuing it with a park-like atmosphere.

It’s no surprise that Jackson, despite his youth, can afford a house of this magnitude; the Michael Jackson estate is almost unbelievably flush with cash, having hauled in a hefty $1.7 billion in revenue over the past decade.

Some of Jackson’s neighbors in his new guard-gated enclave include Dr. Dre, John Travolta, reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson, retired NBA star Al Harrington and lead O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, who happens to live immediately next door.

Jackson, who was raised by his grandmother Katherine after his father’s death, grew up in her much larger Calabasas estate in the nearby Estates at the Oaks enclave, bought for a then-record $10.75 million. He’s the last of his siblings to buy a home — back in spring 2017, older sister Paris paid about $2 million for a large residence in the semi-remote Topanga Canyon wilderness. A few months later, older brother Michael Jackson Jr. shelled out a bit less than $2.2 million for a home in the posh seaside community of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., about an hour south of Calabasas.

David Emanuel of Compass held the listing; Michael Preis of RE/MAX One repped Jackson.

