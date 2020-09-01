Alexandra von Furstenberg Buys $28.5 Million Beverly Park Mansion

Even though she already owns a palatial Holmby Hills home worth tens of millions, word on the streets of guard-gated Beverly Park is that Alexandra von Furstenberg wants a new mansion. To that end, the Duty Free heiress — she’s the youngest daughter of Hong Kong-based billionaire Robert Miller — has plunked down $28.5 million for an unfinished and under construction hilltop house with more than 27,000 square feet of interior space.

Presumably von Furstenberg, a furniture and accessories designer, and her architectural designer husband Dax Miller will spend millions more to complete the work and add their own bespoke customizations to the project, first begun in 2013 by the previous owner. The unfinished house, originally designed by Marc Whipple of Whipple Russell Architects but later switched to contemporary megamansion specialist Steve Hermann, completely shocked the neighborhood when it was first announced. (Only a very small handful of Beverly Park estates are contemporary in style, most are supersized versions of Tuscan- or French chateau-style McMansions.)

The blocky complex being built also represents a radical departure from the former home on the site, a dignified red brick Georgian-style manor designed by Marc Appleton for Richard Zanuck, the Oscar-winning producer who was the property’s original owner. The original compound included two one-bedrooms guesthouses, plus a 10,000 sq. ft. main mansion with just one bedroom and a state-of-the-art gym designed by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Zanuck died in July 2012, and the 6.8-acre estate was subsequently that November sold by his widow Lili for $20.1 million to an unidentified Middle Eastern buyer who, according to previous reports, is believed to be a member of Lebanon’s billionaire Hariri family. The buyer quickly demolished the Zanuck compound and set to work fashioning its much more modern replacement, which is now approximately 70% finished, according to the listing.

The shopping mall-sized house contains 14 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms for the incontinent, plus mesmerizing floor-to-ceiling glass walls that border long terraces, deep verandas, and jetliner canyon and city views. Features include every luxury residential amenity imaginable — an elevator, home theater, fitness center, sauna, full-size tennis court, infinity-edged swimming pool, underground parking, a guesthouse, and a guardhouse for a full-time security detail.

Arguably L.A.’s most famous — and most famously expensive — guard-gated community, Beverly Park is tucked into the mountains high above Beverly Hills and divided into two separate sections: North Beverly Park and South Beverly Park.

Residents of the larger and more lavish north section include Mark Wahlberg, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone and Sofia Vergara. The south side, where the new von Furstenberg estate is located, has long lay in the literal and figurative shadow of the north but has lately grown in appeal. Current residents include Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who paid $25.8 million for a south Beverly Park mansion last week. And then there’s von Furstenberg’s ex-husband, “Prince” Alexander von Furstenberg, whose longtime Beverly Park mansion is just two doors away from the new estate of his ex-wife.

Dax Miller and Alexandra von Furstenberg’s current home is a completely symmetrical, H-shaped modern mansion on one of the best streets in Holmby Hills. That property, custom-designed by Miller — with extensive input from von Furstenberg, naturally — was photographed for a 2017 issue of Architectural Digest.

Back in early 2017, von Furstenberg paid $16 million for a blufftop cottage on Malibu’s Point Dume. After Miller remodeled the petite house and redid the landscaping with native plantings, the couple sold that property in 2018 for exactly $20 million to Orange County-based entrepreneur Charles Dunlop. (Dunlop subsequently flipped the estate one year later for $22 million to its current owner, tech entrepreneur Brian Kariger.)

