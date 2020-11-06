Reel Suspects Acquires Anna Melikyan’s ‘The Three’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based outfit Reel Suspects has acquired “The Three,” directed by up-and-coming Armenian-Russian filmmaker Anna Melikyan. “The Three” will have its international premiere at Tallinn Black Nights and will be distributed in Russia by Disney in December.

Penned by Melikyan and Evgenia Khripkova, “The Three” revolves around a husband, a wife and another woman.

The cast is headlined by local stars Konstantin Khabenskiy, Viktoriya Isakova, and Yulia Peresild, a young Moscow theatre actor. Melikyan produced the film through her banner Magnum film company, along with Natella Krapivina and Artem Vasilyev.

“We are really exited to work on Anna’s most recent work. A subtle romance driven by an amazing cast and signed by a wonderful cinematographic camera work. Festivals and buyers will fall surely under the charm,” said Matteo Lovadina, the CEO of Reel Suspects, who will start selling the film at the American Film Market which kicks off Nov.9.

Melikyan previously won Sundance’s directing award and the Berlinale’s FIPRESCI prize with “Rusalka,” a Moscow-based fantasy comedy drama about a young woman disappears after falling in love with a new man. Her credits also include “Zvezda” and “About Love.”

Reel Suspects’ current slate also includes Marat Sargsyan’s feature debut “The Flood Won’t Come” which had its world premiere at Venice in the Critics Week section; “Une Dernière Fois” (“One Last Time”), the debut feature of Olympe de G, a well-known French director of commercials and music videos; as well as Maximiliano Contenti’s Uruguyan horror movie “Al Morir La Matinée,” and Anthony Scott Burns’s Canadian science fiction thriller “Come True.”