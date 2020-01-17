×

Billionaire Behdad Eghbali Buys $21 Million Brentwood Estate

By

James's Most Recent Stories

behdad-eghbali-house-brentwood
17 View Gallery
Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$20.8 million
Size:
10,000+ square feet, 7 beds, 11 baths

Just months after being crowned a billionaire by Forbes magazine, private equity pasha Behdad Eghbali has significantly upsized his residential circumstances with the baller-style, nearly $21 million purchase of a brand-new mansion in one of L.A.’s most exclusive enclaves. The Iranian-born Westside resident — who manages Clearlake Capital with co-founder and fellow real estate lover Jose Feliciano — now shares a street with the likes of Marcy Carsey, Camille Grammer, Christian Bale’s new $9 million estate and one of LeBron James’ two L.A. homes.

Set behind gates and trees in uber-posh Brentwood Park, the transitional Spanish estate boasts a three-car attached garage, a motorcourt and drought-resistant garden areas front and rear. Interior spaces are decidedly airy, with seamless indoor/outdoor living and warm hardwoods contrasting with neutral decor for a casually luxurious vibe.

Amenities include high ceilings throughout, a truly enormous kitchen with no fewer than three marble-slathered islands and a bevy of top-notch appliances, and a formal living room with convenient wet bar. Notably, listing materials do not specify the home’s total square footage, but it seems safe to assume the palatial spread packs in more than 10,000 into its three full levels of living space. There are seven bedrooms and eleven baths scattered throughout the structure.

The mostly subterranean lower level is decked out with a host of recreational features that include a walk-in wine closet — naturally — a lounge/game room with another wet bar, sumptuous spa/sauna facilities, a home theater and a unique indoor/outdoor gym.

On the uppermost level are five family bedrooms, including an ocean-view master suite with spectacular westward vistas, a marble fireplace, private balcony, showroom closets and a knee-buckling bathroom completely swaddled in acres of marble.

The flat .69-acre lot is long and deep, ideal for privacy, and offers a backyard plunge pool with inset spa and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing. Beyond that, a large grassy lawn spills out to the edge of the hill, where there’s a wee patio seating area arranged around a firepit.

43-year-old Eghbali and his wife Julia Harris, longtime Westside residents, are upgrading to Brentwood Park from elsewhere in Brentwood. Back in 2014, they paid about $4.2 million for another brand-new but significantly smaller house that sits directly across the street from the posh Brentwood Country Club.

And astute real estate watchers will recall that Eghbali set hearts aflutter over the summer of 2018, when he splashed out a shocking $48.75 million for a blufftop Malibu mega-compound that had previously been leased to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Santiago Arana and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency held the listing; Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland repped Eghbali.

