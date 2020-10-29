The Massive Hawaiian Ranch from ‘Lost’ Crashes Onto the Market, Asking $45 Million

With working from home and social distancing still the norm, many city denizens are departing their respective concrete jungles to head to suburban areas, where space is not in short supply. Those looking for an extremely wide berth have a unique opportunity in the recently-listed Dillingham Ranch, a sprawling 2,721-acre working ranch plus 18.8-acre oceanfront lot on Oahu’s North Shore in Waialua. History meets Hollywood at the extraordinary site, currently the largest contiguous land offering on the entire island, thanks to its notable original owners and prolific filming resume, which dates back to 1965 and includes several episodes of “Lost.”

The listing is held jointly by Hawai’i Life and Cushman & Wakefield with a team headed up by Matt Beall (Principal Broker with Hawai‘i Life), Matt Davis (Director with Cushman & Wakefield in Southern California), and Anthony Provenzano (Senior Vice President of Cushman & Wakefield’s local Hawaiian agency, ChaneyBrooks).

Offered at a cool $45 million, as the listing notes, the ranch “stretches from the oceanfront at Kai‘ahulu Beach to the ridgeline of the Waianae Mountain range, bordering the Mokulē‘ia Forest Reserve. It includes over 1,125 linear feet of ocean frontage, and upland views of Ka‘ena Point to the world-famous big wave surfing beaches.”

Marketed as a rare development opportunity, Matt Davis states, “To further enhance potential uses of the property the seller has received approval of a Tentative Map for a 70-lot agricultural subdivision. Entitlements would add lots ranging from 3 to 8 acres allowing parcel owners to build a farm dwelling up to 5,000 square feet and receive a stipend to plant an orchard that covers at least one acre, depending on parcel size.”

Though a few previous owners have attempted to revamp the massive acreage, plans to turn it into everything from a golf resort to a housing development have, as of yet, failed to transpire.

For more Dirt on Dillingham Ranch, click over to the gallery.