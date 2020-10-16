The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ House Dives Onto the Market for the First Time in 20 Years

The media spotlight has certainly been shining on “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” as of late, nearly 40 years after its 1982 debut. First, Dane Cook hosted a celeb-filled virtual table read of the original script in September with such power players as Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, and Jeff Spicoli himself, Sean Penn. The reading benefitted the COVID-19 relief efforts of the CORE organization. And, this month, the West Hills home where Brad (Judge Reinhold) and Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) lived in the film — and where Phoebe Cates as Linda Barrett dove her way into the hearts of teenage boys everywhere — hit the market, immediately setting the internet ablaze!

Long before he became a celebrated director, “Fast Times” screenwriter Cameron Crowe went undercover for an entire year as a senior named Dave at Clairemont High in San Diego to gather first-hand research for his 1981 nonfiction tome, upon which “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is based. Chronicling the everyday antics of the friends he made (and yes, Linda Barrett was inspired by a real person — she’s a science writer today!), the book, copies of which are currently selling on Amazon for $500 and up, was a best-seller and Crowe was quickly pegged to turn it into a screenplay. The result is one of the seminal movies of the ‘80s. With Cameron’s script, a cast that included three future Academy Award winners, and Amy Heckerling at the helm in her directorial debut, it is no wonder “Fast Times” was an instant classic and remains a cult favorite today.

The Hamilton house has also managed to withstand the test of time, still looking pretty much exactly the same today as it did onscreen 38 years ago! Listed with Olga Safonoff of Pinnacle Estate Properties, the one-story ranch-style dwelling, located at 24124 Welby Way, is being offered at $739,999. With its address number visible many times throughout “Fast Times,” the pad has been well known in film location circles for years and chronicled on countless websites. But, because it hasn’t been on the market in over two decades, this is the first time, outside of the movie, that many fans are being granted a look at the inside!

For more Dirt on the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” house, click over to the gallery.