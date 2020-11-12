Donald Sutherland’s Spectacular ‘The Undoing’ Apartment Is a Mash-Up of Three Different Locations

Nothing on HBO’s new limited series “The Undoing” is what it seems. That is especially true of the Manhattan apartment where Franklin Reinhardt (Donald Sutherland), the wealthy father of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), lives. His luxurious digs are actually a mash-up of three different New York spots – two very real Carnegie Hill-area co-ops and an extensive set constructed on a soundstage in Queens. So cohesive are the trio of sites that it took a bit of digging to unravel the location trickery.

Franklin’s posh building is first shown in the second episode of “The Undoing,” titled “The Missing.” It is there that Grace heads with her son, Henry (Noah Jupe), to escape media scrutiny when her seemingly perfect life begins to crumble following the brutal murder of a fellow mom at Henry’s school and the subsequent disappearance of her pediatric oncologist husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant).

An address number of 1215 is clearly visible on the exterior of Franklin’s building throughout “The Missing.” It is also apparent in the episode that the structure is situated alongside Central Park on Fifth Ave. One look at 1215 Fifth via Google Street View showed that Franklin’s apartment is exactly where the show purports it to be, towering 16 stories above the corner of E. 102nd St. in Upper Carnegie Hill.

Known as Brisbane House in real life, the lavish neo-Romanesque building was designed by Schultze and Weaver, the same architecture firm that gave us Manhattan’s Pierre hotel, where Al Pacino tangoed with Gabrielle Anwar in “Scent of a Woman,” downtown Los Angeles’ SB Spring, where Maya Rudolph had an unfortunate accident in “Bridesmaids,” and L.A.’s Millenium Biltmore Hotel, which has appeared in just about every production known to man. The handsome building, completed in 1928, was commissioned by popular newspaper columnist/developer Arthur Brisbane.

