Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams Take Over La Quinta Resort & Club on the Most Recent Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Though the COVID-19 pandemic slowed filming in the Los Angeles area earlier this year, it turned La Quinta Resort & Club, a luxury hotel located about 20 miles east of Palm Springs, into a production hotbed! Not only did Olivia Wilde recently shoot scenes for her upcoming psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Spanish Colonial Revival-style lodging but the latest season of “The Bachelorette” was lensed there in its entirety this past summer!

Situated on a secluded 45 acres at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains with a whopping 796 guest rooms, the sprawling resort provided plenty of space for “The Bachelorette” cast and crew to quarantine before filming, not to mention an abundance of privacy, a precaution the highly-secretive reality series routinely demands. And with four restaurants, 41 pools, 23 tennis courts, two golf courses, a 23,000-square-foot spa, a multitude of grassy expanses, and an impressive 190,000-square-feet of event space, the hotel offered a plethora of diverse vistas and venues to serve as the backdrop for the many specialized dates. There are also 53 hot tubs on the premises and, as any Bachelor Nation fan knows, you can never have enough hot tubs when it comes to this franchise!

Despite its vast size, La Quinta Resort is surprisingly intimate with plenty of tucked-away spots for both Clare Crawley (who ended her dramatic journey on the series in last week’s episode by accepting an early proposal from contestant Dale Moss) and Tayshia Adams (who was brought in to replace her – her journey begins tonight!) to find love.

The resort, originally named La Quinta Hotel, was established in 1926 by Walter H. Morgan, heir to the Morgan Oyster Company fortune, on a remote 1,400-acre plot of land situated “22 miles down a dirt road from Palm Springs,” as noted by The Desert Sun. Modeled after a Spanish hacienda, the property was designed by architect Gordon B. Kaufmann, who also gave us the Los Angeles Times Building and Beverly Hills’ famed Greystone Mansion. The exclusive resort was intended to be a retreat from city life for Morgan’s high-powered friends and other L.A. elite and initially consisted of 20 standalone casitas, a large lobby, a dining room, and several courtyards. A nine-hole golf course (the Coachella Valley’s first!) was added the following year.

For more Dirt on La Quinta Resort & Club from “The Bachelorette,” click over to the gallery.