Under Armour Founder Sells Historic Georgetown Mansion at Big Discount

Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s charismatic founder and recently departed CEO, and his wife Desiree (née Guerzon) have finally unloaded their sophisticated Washington, D.C. home — albeit with a steep price concession. The 200-year-old Federal-style mansion sold for $17.25 million, way under the $29.5 million originally asked but still a huge number for the Georgetown market.

It appears the mysterious buyer paid cash, though his or her identity remains cloaked behind something called the Priory Holdings Trust, an enigmatic entity that traces back to a CPA office on the outskirts of Dallas, Texas.

The Planks acquired the property over the summer of 2013 for just under $8 million, according to records. At that time, the stately 1810-built house offered luxurious but stylistically banal interiors with copious amounts of beige furnishings and dark brown hardwood.

Over the next few years, the billionaire couple spent untold millions on a complete renovation of the home, including $1 million alone on the installation of a 22,000-pound marble staircase forged from the same marble that was used in the Thomas Jefferson memorial. Every room was worked over with designer-quality furnishings and finishes, and the project was overseen Baltimore-based designer Patrick Sutton and Pyramid Builders of Annapolis.

Set on one of Georgetown’s many charmingly tree-lined streets, the 12,000 sq. ft. structure spans nearly a half-block of prime frontage with a partially ivy-covered exterior. There are eight bedrooms and a total of 10 bathrooms inside, scattered across three full floors of living space.

A baronial living room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and a coffered ceiling with grey lacquer insets, while formal sitting and dining rooms have more intimate spaces with large fireplaces and comfy chairs. The vaguely Restoration Hardware-esque kitchen has space for catering large events, with a limousine-sized center island and a full array of restaurant-quality appliances.

Each of the eight bedrooms includes its own distinct decorative theme; one of them is swaddled in shiny black hardwood, while another has more calming tones of seafoam grey. The master keeps things simple and chic with pure white walls, medium-brown hardwood floors and a marble fireplace, while the adjoining bathroom sports a steam shower and separate soaking tub.

The home’s lower level includes a decadent media/games room with blood orange carpeting and a grey tufted couch that’s serviced by a backlit, Art Deco-inspired bar. Other luxe spaces includes a large home gym and wine cellar.

Outdoors, the .33-acre lot is lushly landscaped with grassy lawns, evergreen trees and rows of perfectly trimmed boxwoods. Tucked into a shady corner of the lot is a lap-lane pool surrounded by a patio with ample space for several humans looking to enjoy a lazy poolside afternoon.

Michael Rankin and Lydia Travelstead of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Rankin also repped the buyer.