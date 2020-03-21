×

Ripndip’s Ryan O’Connor Drops $8 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
RyanOConnor_Malibu_FI
16 View Gallery
Seller:
Walter Hill
Location:
Broad Beach, Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$8.2 million
Size:
3,050 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Though it has humble beginnings rooted in a Pennsylvania skate camp, Ripndip has ballooned to become one of L.A.’s hottest apparel brands — and arguably now one of those hypebeast labels whose outsized popularity with clout chasers seems to defy any rational considerations. That success is largely thanks to Ripndip’s mascot Lord Nermal, the smiley cat who’s always flipping everybody off. Ripndip’s flagship store, a sleekly modern building on L.A.’s Fairfax Avenue, happens to sit right next door to James Jebbia‘s Supreme, one of Ripndip’s closest competitors. And naturally, the Ripndip store’s façade was formerly adorned with a giant mural of Lord Nermal, his royal kitty highness flagrantly giving Supreme the bird.

That sort of silly sassiness has come to define Ripndip, which was founded by Ryan O’Connor in 2009. O’Connor, an amateur skater when he began making t-shirts emblazoned with the familiar “RIPNDIP” logo for his friends, started the business with $500 from his father. The bootstrapped company struggled until about five years ago, when a shirt featuring the trusty Lord Nermal went viral and demand for Ripndip’s streetwear grew exponentially — hoodies now go for about $80, t-shirts are $30-ish. And business has continued to boom. The brand has launched lucrative apparel collaborations with the likes of Teddy Fresh, the hit clothing brainchild of popular YouTubers h3h3, aka Ethan and Hila Klein.

Ripndip’s success also facilitated O’Connor’s recent $8.2 million purchase of an snazzy oceanfront home. Sited on Malibu’s celeb-swarmed and fearsomely expensive Broad Beach, the compound was previously owned by prolific Hollywood director/producer Walter Hill (“48 Hours,” “Hard Times,” “Southern Comfort,” the “Alien” franchise) and his talent agent wife Hildy Gottlieb.

Comprised of two separate contemporary pavilions hewn almost entirely from concrete and glass, the property packs in a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms. A wideset driveway lies afore of a two-car garage and spacious attached guesthouse; a desert-inspired, drought-tolerant courtyard area leads from that first structure to the main house. Inside, there are high ceilings and a pleasantly subdued interior decor motif. The living and dining rooms are neatly divided by a fireplace set into a chunky concrete column, while floor-to-ceiling walls of glass spill out to an oceanside deck with a built-in BBQ center and a hot tub.

There’s also a sleek, sophisticated kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances, two ensuite guest bedrooms on the main floor and a third guest suite upstairs. The upper level master retreat is, quite frankly, downright hedonistic and offers its own private lounge with bespoke built-ins, a private office/library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and an oceanfront balcony with mesmerizing whitewater views. A sandy path leads over a short dune to Broad Beach’s manmade rock revetment and the icy-cold Pacific Ocean beyond.

O’Connor, now in his early 30s, continues to maintain his main L.A. residence — a rather gorgeous, $2.2 million Streamline Moderne-style home in the eastern Hollywood Hills. And some of his new neighbors on Malibu’s Broad Beach include Ray Romano, Pierce Brosnan, “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman, “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan and “Saw” producer Oren Koules, who happens to live right next door.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing; Jamie Sher of the Sher Group repped O’Connor.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Ryan O'Connor House Malibu

    Ripndip's Ryan O'Connor Drops $8 Million on Malibu's Broad Beach

    Though it has humble beginnings rooted in a Pennsylvania skate camp, Ripndip has ballooned to become one of L.A.’s hottest apparel brands — and arguably now one of those hypebeast labels whose outsized popularity with clout chasers seems to defy any rational considerations. That success is largely thanks to Ripndip’s mascot Lord Nermal, the smiley [...]

  • Jho Low House Los Angeles

    Jho Low's 1MDB Scandal-Linked Hollywood Hills Compound Sells for $18.5 Million

    After a long slog on the market, an infamous mansion looming high above L.A.’s Sunset Strip has sold to local investor Joe Simsoly in an $18.5 million deal. That’s a very big number, of course, but it’s also more than $20 million less than the property last fetched in November 2012, when it transferred for [...]

  • Koller House Pasadena

    Getting to Know Your House: Pasadena's Casa de Pajaros

    Buying a house is like getting married: you don’t know what you’ve gotten yourself into until you’ve been in it for a while. Like a lover, a house reveals itself slowly, and you have to tune into its wavelength in order to harvest whatever treasure it may harbor. Writers Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel knew [...]

  • David Bakhtiari House Los Angeles

    Packers Tackle David Bakhtiari Settles in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley

    When he’s not busy playing for the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin-based NFL star David Bakhtiari and his partner Frankie Shebby usually spend offseasons in his native California. And now the offensive tackle — currently signed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension — has chosen to put down some real estate roots in balmy Los [...]

  • Emily Wickersham House Los Feliz

    'NCIS' Star Emily Wickersham Snags 1930s Spanish-Style Cottage

    L.A.’s ever celeb-popular, Eastside enclave of Los Feliz is seeing another star join its ranks. Though she’s also appeared on major productions like “Gossip Girl” and “The Sopranos,” Emily Wickersham is best-known for her role as the Oklahoma-born special agent Eleanor Bishop on the CBS action drama “NCIS,” a major part she’s played since season [...]

  • Sheldon Adelson House Malibu

    Sheldon Adelson Spends $17 Million on His Ninth Malibu Colony House

    Octogenarian casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson seems determined to buy up all of Malibu Colony, the famed celebrity enclave that has, essentially since its 1920s founding, existed as Malibu’s most exclusive gated community. There are approximately 120 properties in the Colony, and Adelson now owns at least nine of them, and counting. Records reveal he’s just [...]

  • Kesha House Los Angeles

    Kesha Goes Way Modern on L.A.'s Westside

    Though she remains locked in a long-running legal war with powerhouse music producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, Kesha is no proverbial shrinking violet. The veteran singer-songwriter just released a new album, 2020’s joyous “High Road,” which Variety described as “the sound of reclamation and abandon, of finding her form and shedding old skin.” And so, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad