Fashion Designers Jens and Emma Grede Buy $24 Million Bel Air Estate

Though they’re still largely unknown here in the U.S., married businesspeople Jens and Emma Grede are behind some of the most hyped fashion launches in recent years. With Khloe Kardashian, Emma Grede co-founded the curvy Good American denim brand, which reportedly racked up more than $1 million in sales on its launch date. Jens Grede, meanwhile, is Kim Kardashian West’s business partner in her Skims shapewear line, which has boasted plump profits since its launch and seems set to become the next billion-dollar apparel juggernaut.

In addition to their Kardashian ties, Jens Grede also co-founded the management company Saturday Group, through which the native Swede owns his popular Frame jeans brand.

After moving from London to L.A. a couple years ago, the Gredes settled into a large rental mansion in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood. But then their good friend Serge Azria invited them over to his elegant home in Bel Air, which boasts a quintessential only-in-Tinseltown sort of celebrity pedigree, and quickly sold them on the lavish estate.

The Gredes finally closed on the $24 million property in January, but they’ve actually been living in the house for well over a year, since at least early 2019, and have had it featured in various shelter publications.

Originally built in the 1930s by venerated Hollywood architect Paul R. Williams, the mansion sports 7 bedrooms and 12 full bathrooms, according to the listing, in nearly 12,000 square feet of interior living space. The .68-acre property was the longtime home of Emmy-winning “Father Knows Best” and “Star Trek” actor Jane Wyatt, who died there in 2006, at the impressive age of 96.

The Bel Air property subsequently passed to the late talent manager-turned-designer Sandy Gallin, who gave the estate a major renovation and expansion in the late aughts, in collaboration with architect Scott Mitchell, adding a full new wing onto the house before selling it to Azria in 2011, for $21 million. The fashion designer — co-founder of the Joie apparel brand — and his socialite wife Florence lived in the house until their new $50 million compound out in Malibu was recently completed.

Walled and gated for privacy, the genteel traditional features well-scaled public rooms with hardwood floors, at least seven fireplaces and sets of floor-to-ceiling French doors. The main floor is defined by an gorgeous curved staircase that spirals upstairs, where there four bedroom suites including an “owner’s retreat” with dual bathrooms and showroom closets, plus a stairway to a loft-style office with city and ocean views.

Other amenities include a massive chef’s kitchen with a heavy-duty pot rack and veritable sea of designer appliances, a family room with convenient wet bar, and a full lower level offering a media room, temperature-controlled wine closet, an at-home gym and two additional bedrooms.

Outside, a 110-foot dark-bottomed pool is perfect for lap-lane swimming. For backyard entertaining, there’s an extra-long alfresco dining area set in a charming allée, beneath rows of mature trees. An additional covered outdoor dining area boasts a fireplace lanai and garden views.

Elsewhere on the estate is a wraparound motorcourt plus a detached three-car garage with second-floor guest apartment, perfect for a live-in staff member or cranky mother-in-law.

